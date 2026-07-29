Oborevwori Resumes Repair Of Failed Portion Of Warri-Benin Highway As Transporters Task FG On Permanent Construction

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LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The federal government has been urged to complement the efforts of Delta State Government by embarking on a permanent reconstruction of Warri/Benin Highway to guarantee the safety of motorists and promote economic activities. Commercial Transport Operators at the Okirighwre Park in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, made the appeal while reacting to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s recent order for the immediate repair of the failed Mosogar/Oghara section of the Warri/Benin Highway.

The order for the emergency repair followed widespread complaints by motorists over the deplorable state of the road.

The transporters said the Warri/Benin Highway remained one of Nigeria’s busiest roads, serving as a major link between Delta State and other parts of the country, noting that a permanent solution is necessary to sustain commerce and ease the movement of people and goods.

They hailed the governor and described his intervention as timely and a major relief to thousands of motorists and commuters.

The transporters who operate daily between Sapele, Mosogar and Oghara, said the deplorable condition of the road had subjected them to untold hardship, damaged their vehicles and drastically reduced their earnings due to the high cost of repairs and maintenance.

Speaking to newsmen on behalf of the operators at Okirighwre Park, Monday Jitobo said that Governor Oborevwori has demonstrated responsive leadership by listening to the cries of road users and taking immediate action to address the problem.

According to him, many transporters have been struggling to survive as a result of the terrible state of the highway, with several operators spending most of their daily income on repairing damaged buses instead of providing for their families.

“The condition of this road has been a nightmare for us. Almost every week, we repair tyres, shock absorbers, springs and other vehicle parts damaged by the failed portions of the road. Many of us have borrowed money just to keep our vehicles on the road. Some drivers can hardly make enough profit after paying for repairs,” he said.

Emmanuel Ede, another transporter, said the governor’s intervention has restored hope to commercial drivers and commuters who have been enduring long hours in traffic and frequent vehicle breakdowns.

“We sincerely appreciate Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for hearing our cries. This is what leadership is all about. He did not wait for the Federal Government before taking action. We believe this intervention will reduce our losses and make travelling safer for everyone,” he stated.

Also speaking, Godwin Oyoyo, a commercial car owner, noted that the poor state of the road had increased transportation costs and made many passengers reluctant to travel through the route.

BusinessDay Sunday reports that the strategic federal road, which one of the nation’s busiest highway has in recent months become a major source of gridlock, extended travel time and safety concerns.

Reuben Izeze, state commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), while announcing the governor’s approval for the emergency intervention, said it reflected his commitment to addressing critical infrastructure challenges that directly impact the lives and livelihoods of the people.

Although the Warri-Benin Highway is under the jurisdiction of the Federal Government, Izeze said the governor considered it imperative to intervene in view of the enormous hardship being experienced by commuters and the strategic importance of the route to economic activities across the South-South region.

The governor directed that immediate remedial work be carried out to restore traffic flow and improve safety while awaiting a comprehensive reconstruction of the highway by the appropriate federal authorities, he said.

He disclosed that Obakpor Engineering Construction Company has already mobilised to the site with construction materials, including stones and sand, signalling the commencement of the emergency rehabilitation.

The commissioner expressed confidence that the intervention would significantly reduce the suffering of motorists and improve vehicular movement along the affected section.

Izeze noted that the governor’s decision further highlights the spirit of cooperation between the Delta State and Federal Governments in delivering infrastructure that improves the welfare of citizens, describing the intervention as a practical demonstration of the shared development objectives embodied in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and Governor Oborevwori’s M.O.R.E. Agenda.

“It further re-emphasises the mutual inclusivity of the BAT/SHERIFF vision for our people as captured by the Renewed Hope/M.O.R.E. Agenda of these national and sub-national visionaries respectively,” he said.

BusinessDay

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