Sheriff Oborevwori Imposition Backfires: APC Leaders And Members Boo Ede Dafinone In Delta Centra

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By Ejiro Awhotu

LAGOS JULY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The chickens have come home to roost. Governor Sheriff Oborevwori handpicked Senator Ede Dafinone and forced him on Delta Central APC.

Last week at PTI, Warri, that imposition fell apart on camera, for everyone to see.

Dafinone was booed on stage and the people booing him were neither NDC, PDP nor ADC, they were APC leaders and members, from Sheriff’s own backyard in Delta Central.

This was the APC Elders, Leaders and Stakeholders meeting, his own party, base, and the very people he is supposed to lead and they shamed him on stage, with shouts of displeasure.

“My doors are open, my phones are open” he pleaded. The room answered with jeers. Three years of absence, and at PTI they finally said it to his face loud, raw, final.

A sitting senator, running for a second term, who can’t even command his own party meeting? It was a laughable and embarrassing scene to say the least.

The truth is cruel, but it’s clear. Dafinone has no fire, no voice, no political weight left in him.

At PTI, he looked like a stranger in his own house — lost, hollowed out, powerless.

You can’t call yourself Urhobo’s voice in the Senate and then come home to get humiliated by your own APC. If your own people won’t respect you, why would Abuja?

Delta Central isn’t a place for accountants learning politics on the job. This is war, and Dafinone showed up with a calculator to a gunfight.

He wants to face Ovie Omo-Agege a lawyer, a former Deputy Senate President, a political general and he can’t even hold his ground in front of his own APC stakeholders.

The PTI stakeholder meeting trending video says everything that needs saying: a senator abandoned, booed, and rejected by the APC in the very district he claims to represent.

Let the record show: APC Delta Central has rejected Ede Dafinone.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori imposed him anyway. But imposition without acceptance is political suicide. So who actually leads Delta Central in the 11th Senate? Not a man his own party booed off the stage, not a man his own party doesn’t trust.

2027 isn’t going to wait around, Sheriff’s imposition is already dead in Delta Central and Dafinone just hasn’t caught up to that yet.

Delta Central deserves a fighter, not a figurehead.

Ede, this job isn’t for you. In 2027, the electorate will vote you out and replace you with the best man for the job. That man is Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the Obarisi of Urhoboland.

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