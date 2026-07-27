OVIE OMO-AGEGE: A Man Who Refuses To Bend Or Give Up

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By Ogegere Enis

LAGOS JULY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There are seasons in every nation’s democratic journey when courage becomes more valuable than comfort, moments when fear seeks to silence dissent and political pressure threatens the survival of a credible opposition. Nigeria is presently living through such a moment. In Delta State, however, one man has refused to bend or bow: he’s Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI, the Deputy President of the 9th Senate.

While many have traded conviction for convenience, he has remained steadfast. Betrayed by so many people that he trusted, abandoned by others who once pledged loyalty, and relentlessly attacked by political foes, he has refused to be distracted.

“Great leaders are not measured by the number of peoples that applaud them in times of comfort, but by how firmly they stand when betrayal surrounds them. His Excellency, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has chosen resilience over bitterness, purpose over self-pity, and the future over temporary political setbacks”.

Every betrayal has only strengthened his resolve. Every setback has sharpened his determination. Rather than retreat, he continues to build, organize, and provide a rallying point for those who believe Delta deserves a vibrant and credible opposition.

This is not merely about one politician; it is about preserving the principle that democracy thrives when there is a strong alternative and citizens are free to choose.

To every genuine Urhobo sons and daughters, history is watching. This is a time to stand with a leader who has refused to abandon the cause despite immense pressure. Men of courage are rare, and when they emerge, they deserve the support of a people who value loyalty, resilience, and the future of their land.

The future belongs not to those who betray for today’s comfort, but to those who endure today’s battles for tomorrow’s victory.

Ogegere Enis, Facebook analyst writes from Delta State

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