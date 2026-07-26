Galala Pioneer Daddy Showkey Gathers Music Heavyweights In Lagos, Ajegunle For 50-Year-Milestone Concert

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LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Galala pioneer, Daddy Showkey is set to celebrate a major milestone with a lifetime concert bringing together some of Nigeria’s biggest music names. The concert, tagged “The Journey! My 50 Years on Stage as an Entertainer”, will be held on Sunday, August 9, 2026, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. It will also mark the veteran’s 56th birthday.

The event will wrap up a week-long celebration that begins August 4 and includes another music concert in Ajegunle, Lagos on August 8.

The lineup reads like a who’s who in Nigerian music. Confirmed acts include 2Baba, 9ice, KCee, Oritse Femi, African China, King Saheed Osupa, Flectaman, Danfo Drivers, Marvelous Benjy, Tony Tetuila, Korede Bello, Iyanya, and Pasuma. Daddy Showkey hinted that more guest artistes will join the celebration.

Born John Odafe Asiemo on August 4, 1970, Daddy Showkey rose to fame in the early 1990s and became one of Nigeria’s biggest stars through the 90s and 2000s. He is credited as one of the leading pioneers of Galala, a uniquely Nigerian fusion of dancehall, reggae, and Afro-street music that defined a generation, alongside his signature dance moves.

Over the years, his music has touched on love, faith, and social advocacy. Some of his hit songs include ‘Fire Fire’ (1991), ‘Diana’ (1996), ‘The Name’ (2000), ‘Ghetto Soldier’ (2011), and ‘Jehovah’ (2011).

Hailing from Olomoro in Isoko South LGA, Delta State, Daddy Showkey remains an influential voice in Nigerian pop culture.

“The Journey” promises to be a celebration of music, culture, and the legacy of an artist who helped shape Nigeria’s street sound.

Vanguard

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