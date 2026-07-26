Warri NUJ  Correspondents’ Chapel Salutes Ex-Chairman Victor Okpomor  On  Birthday

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LAGOS JULY 26TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ),Warri Correspondents’ Chapel extends its warmest felicitation to it’s immediate past Chairman, Mr. Victor Okpomor, as he celebrates his birthday.

In a statement, jointly issued by the chapel’s Chairman and Secretary, Okakuro Akpokona Omafuaire and Edeki Igafe respectively, the body expressed profound gratitude to the Almighty God for granting Mr Okpomor another fulfilled year.

The chapel, while reflecting on the strong bond of the media community in Delta State, wished the celebrator a new age of excellent health, peace, continuous societal impact and an age filled with sweet memories.

The chapel described the immediate past Chairman as a visionary leader, an astute professional, and a steadfast pillar in the Fourth Estate of the Realm.

The pen pushers further described the celebrator as a bridge-builder, an institutional reformer and a visionary leader whose administrative blueprint continues to resonate and guide the chapel toward greater unity, professional dignity and societal relevance.

The chapel lauded Mr Okpomor for his uncommon sacrifices, landmark institutional achievements, and his unbroken commitment to the advancement of the journalism practice in the state.

The chapel recalled that Mr Okpomor, during his leadership, steered the affairs of the chapel with integrity, resourcefulness, and a profound commitment to the welfare of the members.

“Your leadership style left an indelible blueprint for the media unity and development.

“Your tenure fostered strong external partnerships with key stakeholders, security outfits and regional industry players which ultimately

elevated the chapel’s institutional pedigree,” the statement noted.

The chapel prayed God to continue to sustain Mr Okpomor with divine wisdom, unparalleled favour, and long life to fulfill his ultimate destiny.

“As you mark another milestone in your life’s journey, we pray that your coast continues to expand. May the years ahead bring you deeper joy, professional fulfillment and divine protection,” the chapel wished.

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