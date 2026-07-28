Oborevwori’s  Aide Stabbed Severally As Violence Erupts In Delta APC Stakeholders’ Meeting In PTI

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LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Violence erupted during a Delta Central All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders’ meeting in Delta State, leaving several people injured, including Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Protocol, Mr. Simon Mudi, popularly known as Temple, SaharaReporters has learned.

The meeting, held on Sunday at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Centre in Uvwie Local Government Area, was reportedly attended by prominent APC leaders and government officials, including the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo; Senator representing Delta Central, Senator Ede Dafinone; Executive Director of Business Development at NEXIM Bank, Stella Okotete; Governor Oborevwori’s Senior Political Adviser, Emmanuel Aguariavwodo; Chairman of the Delta State chapter of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON), Isaiah Esiovwa; Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze; and other party stakeholders.

SaharaReporters gathered that the violence allegedly began when Temple confronted and allegedly attacked a young man attending the meeting over a previous disagreement.

Some sources alleged that Temple is a member of the Buccaneer confraternity, while the other individual belongs to the Axe confraternity. SaharaReporters could not independently verify the claims regarding the alleged confraternity affiliations of either individual.

Sources said the confrontation escalated after others alleged to be members of the Black Axe confraternity joined the fray.

According to eyewitnesses, Temple was chased with plastic chairs and bottles before he was allegedly stabbed multiple times in the head, neck and back. He reportedly sustained serious injuries and was rescued from the scene before being rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

However, other eyewitnesses gave a different account, attributing the violence to longstanding political differences between Commissioner Izeze and Temple rather than a confraternity-related dispute.

“What actually happened was that there had been growing political disagreements and unresolved issues between Izeze and Temple for some time. Both camps took advantage of the meeting to test their strength. It became a free-for-all fight between supporters of both sides,” an eyewitness said.

“Unfortunately, Temple was stabbed with a bottle on the head, neck, and back while also being beaten with plastic chairs. Blood was gushing from several parts of his body before he was rushed to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention. Plastic chairs, bottles, and other dangerous objects were freely used during the clash.”

Another eyewitness said, “Temple sustained serious injuries to his head, back, and chest during the attack and was bleeding heavily before he was rushed out of the venue for medical attention.”

Reacting to the incident, Commissioner Izeze denied any involvement, insisting he was nowhere near the scene when the clash broke out.

Speaking with SaharaReporters, he said, “The fight has nothing to do with me. Temple actually started the fight. He used a chair to attack a young man attending the meeting over a previous disagreement.

“Unknown to Temple, the young man he attacked was a member of the Black Axe confraternity, while Temple himself belonged to a rival confraternity. At that point, other members of the Axe confraternity came out in solidarity with their colleague and joined the fight. Plastic chairs and bottles were used on him while he was chased and stabbed all over his body.”

Izeze further claimed that video footage circulating online showed Temple was more than 300 metres away from the conference hall where he (Izeze) had been seated when the violence occurred.

“So let me reiterate again. Temple has been after me since 2005 over my appointment as Personal Assistant to the late Hon. Dr. Chris Oghenechovwen. This Temple of doom is so satanic and scary that even Professor Indiana Jones, the archaeologist, would not touch it with a ten-foot pole,” Izeze said.

The commissioner also alleged that he was attacked during the incident and accused the Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area, Tony Ofoni, of orchestrating actions against him.

In a letter addressed to the council chairman, Izeze alleged that Ofoni assaulted him and took or damaged some of his personal belongings, including his blue-strapped Guess leather wristwatch, ?400,000 in cash and his prescription glasses.

He said, “The Honourable Chairman of Uvwie Local Government Area spilled my blood and took possession of my blue-strapped Guess leather wristwatch, ?400,000 in cash, and my prescription glasses. But one million Tony Ofonis and his hirelings cannot spill my innocent blood without facing the consequences in this Federal Republic of Nigeria. To make matters worse, you allegedly told your supporters and PTI Guest House staff that you had the governor’s directive to do what you did.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I sincerely appreciate everyone who has called from around the world to sympathise with me. Nobody sent the council chairman. He became intoxicated by power. He was allegedly shouting, ‘Kill him! Kill him!’ as I arrived at the PTI Conference Centre in reference to another party member with whom he had earlier had an altercation.

“Your Excellency, if I ever steal from you or lie to you, do not spare me. We shall pursue every legal and legitimate avenue to seek justice against you and your hirelings. So help me God.”

Meanwhile, the Guild of Online Media Editors and Publishers of Nigeria (GOMEP-NG) condemned the violence and called for a thorough investigation.

In a statement signed by its National President, Akpovoke Otiti, the organisation urged the Delta State Government and security agencies to identify, investigate and prosecute those responsible.

“The Delta State Government and relevant security agencies must rise to the occasion by identifying, investigating, and prosecuting all those responsible in accordance with the law,” it said.

“Violence involving political appointees during a party leadership meeting undermines public confidence in governance, weakens democratic institutions, and threatens the peace and stability of the state.

“This serves as a serious warning. Political leaders, party faithful, and their supporters must embrace dialogue, exercise restraint, and uphold the rule of law in resolving disputes. Violence has no place in a democratic society.”

SaharaRreporters

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