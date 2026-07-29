Delta Govt Condemns Effurun Violent, Orders Arrest, Prosecution Of Suspects

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LAGOS JULY 29TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has condemned the violent incident that erupted in Effurun, describing the attack on a resident, Simon Mudi, as barbaric and unacceptable, while directing security agencies to identify, arrest and prosecute all those responsible.

In a statement issued yesterday, the Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu, said the government was deeply disturbed by videos of the violence circulating across social media and other online platforms, stressing that the disturbing scenes do not reflect the peaceful character the state seeks to uphold.

Aniagwu singled out the reported brutal assault on Mudi as particularly reprehensible, stating that the government would not tolerate any form of lawlessness or mob violence, irrespective of the identities or status of those involved.

He said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori’s administration remained committed to preserving peace, security and public order across the state, warning that anyone found culpable would face the full weight of the law.

HOWEVER, the Delta State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied reports alleging violence and chaos at its recent Delta Central stakeholders’ meeting in Effurun, insisting that the gathering was peaceful and orderly.

In a statement issued yesterday by the Delta APC Publicity Secretary, Valentine Onojeghuo, the party rejected claims that the meeting, held on Sunday at the Petroleum Training Institute Conference Centre, Effurun, was disrupted by violence.

The party described reports of panic and disorder as “a reckless, false and sensational distortion of the actual events.”

It also dismissed a viral video relied upon in the report, saying it was not recorded at the venue of the stakeholders’ meeting.

The Guardian-Nigeria

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