Two To Die By Hanging For Killing DELSU Undergraduate Elozino Ogege

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LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Nearly eight years after the killing of Delta State University (DELSU) undergraduate, Elozino Ogege, the Delta State High Court sitting in Ogwashi-Uku has convicted two men and sentenced them to death by hanging, while acquitting a third defendant.

The judgment, delivered by Justice Ngozi Azinge, marked the end of a prolonged trial arising from the abduction and murder of the 300-level Mass Communication student, whose death in November 2018 sparked outrage across the country.

The prosecution had arraigned five suspects in 2019 on an eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, kidnapping and murder. However, two of the accused persons died before the conclusion of the trial, leaving three defendants to stand trial.

After reviewing the evidence presented by both parties, the court held that the prosecution failed to establish a case against Benedict Uche, a security guard, and accordingly discharged and acquitted him of all charges.

Justice Azinge, however, ruled that the evidence against Macaulay Oghenemaro and Enike Onoriode was sufficient to secure convictions on four counts, including kidnapping and murder.

In addition to prison terms ranging from seven years to life imprisonment on separate counts, the court sentenced both men to death by hanging for the murder of Elozino Ogege.

The prosecuting counsel welcomed the verdict, describing it as a significant step in the fight against ritual-related killings and other violent crimes. The prosecution expressed confidence that the judgment would serve as a deterrent to others involved in similar criminal activities.

For members of Elozino Ogege’s family, the ruling provides a measure of justice after years of painful court proceedings and uncertainty.

Reacting to his acquittal, Benedict Uche expressed gratitude to the court for clearing his name, saying he looked forward to reuniting with his wife and three children after spending years battling the allegations.

The two convicted men have been returned to the Ogwashi-Uku Custodial Centre, where they will remain pending the outcome of any appeal and the execution of the court’s sentence.

The verdict brings to a close one of Delta State’s most high-profile homicide cases and underscores the judiciary’s commitment to ensuring that serious criminal offences are met with appropriate legal consequences.

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