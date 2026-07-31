Brutalised  Oborevwori’s Aid Demands Justice, Claims Over Seventy Boys Attacked Him

Share This





















LAGOS JULY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta Governor Rt (Hon) Sheriff Oborevwo’s aide Mudi popularly known as Temple has called for justice over attacked on him recently at the Petroleum Institute, Effurun, Delta State.

He alleged that the attack was carefully planned and carried out under the direction of a commissioner.

According to him, the incident occurred during the stakeholders’ gathering, where he was overwhelmed by a large group of assailants who allegedly descended on him without provocation, resulting in multiple injuries.

Temple further stated that he was targeted again during the stakeholders’ meeting held on Sunday, he maintained that the repeated attacks raised concerns about his safety and the circumstances surrounding the incident, insisting that those responsible should be identified and held accountable.

He explained that the attackers dispersed from the scene after other people at the venue rushed toward the area where the assault was taking place.

According to him, the intervention of those nearby prevented the situation from becoming worse and forced the alleged attackers to flee.

The governor’s aide disclosed that the injuries he sustained were severe enough to require medical treatment.

He revealed that he received 11 stitches on his head following the assault, describing the attack as a painful experience that left him physically injured.

Temple maintained that justice must be served, stressing that no individual should be subjected to such treatment regardless of the circumstances.

He questioned the alleged involvement of a commissioner in the incident and expressed concern over what he described as the use of a large group of people to attack a single individual.

“I don’t know how a commissioner can set up another commissioner. There must be justice. How can over 70 boys attack one person? It was a terrible thing to do,” he stated.

The Nation

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn