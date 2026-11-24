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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, has alleged that Delta State governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, wants him eliminated.

Omo-Agege made this allegation on Monday while responding to questions in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today shortly after escaping an attack that led to the death of four people.

He said the governor had been using his council chairmen to threaten his life.

“Governor Sheriff Oborevwori wants me eliminated. He has been using his council chairmen to threaten my life,” Omo-Agege said.

According to him, it is no longer politics but an assassination plot, adding that it is now life or death.

Omo-Agege said since he left All Progressives Congress, APC, and joined the Nigeria Democratic Congress, NDC, and since he endorsed Peter Obi for 2027, the threats on his life have increased.

He said Oborevwori fears Obi’s popularity in Delta, asserting that the governor is also worried that APC and the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will lose Delta to Obi.

The ex-Deputy Senate President also said that council chairmen in Delta are now being used as tools for attacking opposition in the state.

DailyPost

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