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LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial Candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), has survived assassination attempt.

During the attack, four were dead and three injured among the campaign team in Uduere, Ughelli North local government area, Delta state

According to eyewitness reports received from the scene was that armed men opened fire at close range on Senator Omo-Agege and his entourage during a peaceful campaign tour to Uduere.

“Senator Ovie Omo-Agege was saved by a divine distraction, when bullets wheezed past his head as he was addressing the crowd that gathered to receive him.

“We are pained to report that four people including two of our aides — Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro were shot dead.

“Four others, Chief Evans Iwuvrie, Chuks Erhire, Tobore Agba (who was shot in the neck) and Ayodo Wanogho were shot at very close range and wounded critically.

“They are currently receiving medical attention. We pray for their speedy recovery and we stand with their families at this dark hour.

Witnesses allege that the attackers were shouting, “It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill! It’s Omo-Agege we want to kill!”

The Omo-Agege Campaign Organisation condemns in the strongest possible terms, saying, “This was not a clash. This was not a misunderstanding. This was, according to witnesses, a targeted attempt to assassinate Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

According to Sunny Areh, Media Adviser to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, “We state it clearly: Delta State is not a war zone. Campaigning is not a crime. Seeking the votes of the people should not be a death sentence.

“If the Governor of Delta state, as Chief Security Officer of the state, is truly committed to peace, he must do three things without delay: Publicly condemn this attack in Uduere, order the immediate arrest and investigation of all persons alleged to have participated in, financed, or directed the attack, including Barr. Jaro Egbo, the Ughelli North LGA Council Chairman, guarantee the safety of Senator Omo-Agege, the NDC leadership, and all opposition candidates in Delta state.

“We also call on the Inspector-General of Police, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), and the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, to immediately take over this investigation. The Nigeria Police must not allow this matter to be swept under the carpet.

“We in fact, call on the Inspector-General of Police to personally take over the investigation as we no longer have confidence in the Delta State Police Command whose officers were present with six trucks but did nothing to prevent the attack and killings.

“We call on INEC, civil society organisations, the international community, and all lovers of democracy to take note: Deltans are being shot and killed for exercising their democratic right to campaign.

“To the families of Moses Anaughe and Akima Efemena Umukoro: We mourn with you. Your loved ones did not die in vain. Their blood cries out for justice, and we will not rest until justice is done.

“To our supporters: Do not retaliate. Do not take the law into your hands. We refuse to be intimidated. We refuse to be silenced. Our ward-to-ward tour of Delta Central will continue.

“But let it be on record: If anything happens to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, the world will know who to hold responsible. Enough is enough. Delta must not bleed for politics”

Meanwhile, another source stated that the four persons, comprised two members each of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the NDC.

He said that the incident occurred when a campaign train entered the community, triggering a confrontation between supporters of the rival parties.

The source said a visit to Ughelli Central Hospital confirmed that two APC members and two NDC members had died, contradicting earlier unconfirmed reports that more than three persons were killed.

The violence reportedly triggered panic in the community as the confrontation escalated.

Some Delta Central APC leaders, who were holding a meeting at the U-3 Secretariat, were said to have hurriedly left the venue and visited Ughelli Central Hospital, where some victims were receiving treatment.

However, details surrounding the immediate cause of the clash, other identities of the deceased and the actual number of injured persons remain unclear.

As of the time of filing the report, security agencies and officials of the two political parties had yet to issue official statements on the incident or announce any arrests.

The development has heightened political tension in Ughelli north ahead of the 2027 general elections

Leadership

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