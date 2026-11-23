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LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHBOTODAY)-A young man identified as Amaechi has been arrested by operatives of the Delta State Police Command for allegedly pushing his landlord during an altercation, leading to his death.

The police spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, disclosed this in a video shared on X on Saturday.

According to Edafe, the suspect, who lives in the same compound with his brother, returned home late at night after the compound’s gate had been locked.

He said the compound had a rule requiring the gate to be locked by 10pm.

However, upon arriving and finding it locked, the suspect allegedly became angry and began banging on it, demanding that it be opened.

Edafe explained that the landlady subsequently threw the keys to someone inside the compound to open the gate.

He added that the suspect allegedly continued making a disturbance after gaining access to the compound, prompting the landlord to come out of his apartment to caution him.

During the ensuing confrontation, the suspect allegedly pushed the landlord, causing him to fall and hit his head against the tiled floor.

The landlord was subsequently rushed to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

However, the suspect, who appeared tearful in the video, denied pushing the deceased.

Sharing the video, Edafe called for greater restraint and anger management, warning against allowing anger to lead to irreversible consequences.

“One thing that you need as a man or as a woman is anger management. This young man came home late at night and had a quarrel with his landlord.

“He allegedly pushed him in anger, then landlord hit his head on the tiles and died. Cool your temper is not a slang. It’s a powerful message,” he wrote.

Punch

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