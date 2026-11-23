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LAGOS NOVEMBER 23RD (URHOBOTODAY)-Oscar Eze, popularly known as Oyibo or NEPA Man, left home on Monday, November 16, 2026, for another routine assignment as an operations personnel of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, Agbor Business Unit.

The 38-year-old had no reason to suspect that the day’s work in Umunede, Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State, would be his last.

Four months after remarrying following the death of his first wife, Eze was brutally murdered in circumstances that have left his pregnant wife, young son and elderly mother devastated, while colleagues and residents mourn a man widely remembered for his cheerful disposition.

His last assignment took him to a relatively isolated suburb of Idumu-Oba, with sparsely distributed buildings. While working alongside other workmen at a property apparently undergoing finishing, he was ambushed by a gang of youths.

A CCTV camera at the premises captured the horrifying encounter. The assailants accosted him around the small entrance gate, dragged him into the compound and repeatedly stabbed him with daggers as other workmen watched in fear.

He sustained multiple injuries to his upper body and died shortly afterwards. He was rushed to hospital, where he was confirmed dead.

The police subsequently confirmed that Eze was attacked on November 16, at about 1.15 p.m., during a power disconnection exercise at Ileje Quarters, Umunede.

According to BEDC management, the property he had disconnected owed the company almost N300,000 in electricity bills. His attackers allegedly trailed him after the disconnection.

A legitimate assignment to earn a living ended in a gruesome killing, leaving a community asking how a familiar electricity worker could have become the target of such violence.

A young marriage shattered

Beyond the circumstances of his death lies the tragedy of a family whose hopes have been abruptly shattered.

Eze’s first wife died about two years ago, leaving him with a son. He subsequently remarried barely four months before his death. His new wife was reportedly pregnant.

A neighbour close to the BEDC office affirmed: “His first wife, who had a child for him, died about two years ago. Then he remarried four months ago.

“I don’t know where the new wife is from. His former wife was from here (Umunede). Oyibo lived at Idumu-Oba.”

At the compound where Eze lived, a neighbour said his wife was taken away on the day

news of the killing reached them.

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“We don’t know anything about it. We were here when they sent the information to us, and even on the same day, they took her (Oyibo’s pregnant wife) away.

“Personally, I was surprised when I heard the news. I never had any complaints from anybody that he had a problem with them. To be sincere, he was outgoing.”

Describing his relationship with the deceased, the neighbour added: “For us here, we never had any misunderstanding with him ever since. He was very humble to us -very, very humble.”

For a man who had apparently begun rebuilding his family life after losing his first wife, his violent death has left a particularly painful void.

A jolly good fellow

An intelligence officer with the community’s Anti-Cultism Unit, which collaborates with the police, Emmanuel Nathaniel, said he was personally angered by the killing.

He described Eze as a friend and familiar personality in Umunede.

“The victim’s my good friend. He’s a jolly good fellow and we all know him as Oyibo, some call him NEPA Man. People call him Oyibo because of his fair skin colour.

“Personally, I’m so annoyed. I don’t like such criminal acts. That’s why I’m fighting against intimidation and oppression.”

Nathaniel said the community vigilante responded after receiving information about the attack, working with the police to recover the corpse and assist investigations.

“When we were alerted with calls, we were there. The camera (CCTV on the house) captured some things. And we went there with the DPO and we recovered everything.

“We investigated this and submitted it (report) to the police station because we are working under the police. We recovered the corpse and through the camera, the operation was made easier.

“Some people are saying it was a planned work. Some people are saying it was a cult-perpetrated violence. But me personally, Emmanuel Nathaniel, I know that he’s a NEPA (BEDC) man.”

Seven suspects arrested

The Delta State Police Command has announced the arrest of seven suspects in connection with the murder.

In a November 19 statement, the Police Public Relations Officer, Bright Edafe, said detectives were mobilised after the Umunede Division received information that BEDC personnel had been attacked by youths suspected to be cultists, armed with cutlasses, battle axes and daggers.

The first five suspects arrested were Emmanuel Chinonso, 30; Gift Francis, 24; Jerry Nusi, 20; Kelvin Ifeanyi, 19; and Emmanuel Chinaza, 24.

Two additional suspects, Michael Moses, 26, and Moses Egwuye, 35, were arrested on November 18. The police described them as suspected members of the Aiye Confraternity.

The Command said a manhunt for other suspects was ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel E. Erale, condemned the killing, extended condolences to the bereaved family and BEDC, and warned against attacks on people discharging lawful duties.

He assured that everyone found culpable would be prosecuted, stressing that grievances must be addressed through lawful channels.

He was killed for doing his job — BEDC

The company’s Acting Managing Director, Jonathan Lawani, said Eze was murdered for carrying out an approved disconnection exercise.

Speaking at BEDC headquarters in Benin, Lawani disclosed that the disconnected property had an outstanding electricity bill of almost N300,000.

“The only instrument approved by NERC, the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, to ask for payment or to demand payment for those who refuse to pay us for our monthly electricity is disconnection.

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“I want to put it straight that what the late Oscar did was an approved and official assignment.

“The house in question owes us almost three hundred thousand naira and he disconnected them for non-payment and left the place quietly.”

Lawani alleged that the attackers subsequently traced Eze to another property, where they stabbed him repeatedly.

He said the CCTV footage had helped expose the attack, which the perpetrators allegedly intended to conceal.

“What they planned did not work. These people had planned to kill him without any evidence. And what they did was to push him into a compound, a very isolated place where he went to carry out another assignment. Unfortunately for them, that house has a CCTV camera and they were all captured directly.

“We cannot bring him back but we must ensure that justice is served. We will do everything in line with the law to see that justice is served.”

Lawani disclosed that Eze left behind a son, his new wife and an elderly mother, calling on the Delta State Government to provide adequate security for electricity workers.

“We believe the government should provide an enabling environment for people to work, and for a critical sector like electricity, we should be protected.”

Abel Enechaziam, BEDC’s Head of Maximum Demand Customer and Acting Chief Commercial Officer, urged electricity consumers to use established complaint channels and regulatory authorities to resolve disputes.

Monarch, activist demand justice

The traditional ruler of Umunede Kingdom, HRM Dr Ezeagwu Ezenwali I, JP, condemned the murder, describing it as wicked, barbaric and alien to the peaceful disposition of the community.

The monarch, who expressed shock over the incident, assured BEDC and security agencies of the community’s cooperation in providing useful information.

He also commended the Umunede DPO, Brisibe Golus, and the Anti-Cultism group for their efforts in the arrests, urging parents to discourage their children from cultism and violence.

Austine Aghomi, Coordinator of Jesse Heights Development Association, chided Governor Sheriff Oborevwori over what he described as the government’s silence and lack of compassion towards the bereaved family.

Aghomi argued that electricity distribution workers required government protection because their duties frequently exposed them to hostility from consumers.

“So any responsible government committed to duty should champion the protection of assets or personnel of discos from the increasing vulnerabilities in the operating space.

“Now, it’s been over one week since a young man was ensnared in some isolated Umunede neighbourhood and gruesomely murdered. Where is the compassion, empathy from government? No official statement, no contact with the bereaved family.”

He specifically faulted the governor for allegedly failing to visit the community or publicly demand justice.

“If Oborevwori had as much taken a day off his extravagant re-election campaigns to visit Umunede, empathise with the bereaved family and issued an official statement over the murder of the innocent man, it could only be to his favour.”

Umunede in darkness

The killing has also triggered a blackout in Umunede, as BEDC suspended operations in the community following the death of its worker.

For residents, the suspension underscores the consequences of violence against personnel providing essential services. But for Eze’s family, the darkness is far more personal.

A commercial motorcyclist, John Agho, blamed growing unemployment and drug abuse among youths for the community’s security challenges.

“Too many youths are jobless in Umunede. Many want to live large without lawful means. So also is drug addiction.

“In the absence of meaningful jobs, the tendency to survive on criminality is so high here. No normal person would hack a fellow dead the way they killed Oyibo just to express anger over disconnection.”

With seven suspects in custody and a manhunt ongoing, the immediate demand from the family, BEDC and community stakeholders is that the investigation must not end with arrests.

Eze went out to perform his lawful duty and earn a living. He returned home a corpse.

Four months into a new marriage, his life was cut short, leaving a pregnant wife, a young son and an elderly mother to confront a future without him.

For Umunede, the challenge is not only to restore electricity but to ensure that those responsible for Oyibo’s last assignment ending in death are brought to justice.

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