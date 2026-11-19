Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Delta State may experience fewer hours of electricity supply following a decline in power generation on Nigeria’s national grid, the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has warned.

In a notice to customers, BEDC said electricity generation on the national grid fell from 3,743 megawatts (MW) around midnight to 3,180MW by 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

The decline of 563MW has reduced the amount of electricity available for distribution, with customers in some areas across BEDC’s franchise states, including Delta, likely to experience shorter hours of power supply.

According to the Nigerian Independent System Operator’s load profile for Wednesday evening, BEDC received an allocation of 230MW to serve customers across Delta, Edo, Ondo and Ekiti states.

The company explained that lower national grid generation limits the electricity available to distribution companies, potentially affecting the duration of supply to customers.

BEDC appealed to electricity consumers across its coverage areas to remain patient and understanding as the reduced generation affects power distribution.

The notice was issued by BEDC Electricity Plc.

Delta Decides

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn