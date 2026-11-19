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LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Warri is set for a major moment in its sporting history as FIFA President, Gianni Infantino, is expected to lead a high-powered delegation of global football personalities to Delta State on Saturday, November 21, 2026, for the commissioning of the reconstructed Warri City Stadium.

Infantino will be accompanied by CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, alongside other prominent figures in international football, in what promises to be a landmark event for sports development in Delta State and Nigeria.

The Executive Governor of Delta State, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, will serve as the chief host at the historic ceremony, which is expected to attract football administrators, government officials, former internationals, sports stakeholders and football enthusiasts from across the country and beyond.

The reconstructed 20,000-capacity facility is expected to significantly strengthen Nigeria’s sports infrastructure and restore Warri’s position as a major destination for elite football and other sporting competitions.

With its upgraded playing surface, modern spectator facilities and improved sporting infrastructure, the stadium is also being tipped as a potential alternative home ground for the Super Eagles of Nigeria, offering the national team another venue for international engagements and high-profile friendly matches.

Beyond the stadium commissioning, Infantino’s visit to Delta State is also expected to feature the inauguration of upgraded sporting facilities at Hussey College, Warri, as part of activities marking the institution’s 80th anniversary.

The Hussey College project is being coordinated by former Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, an illustrious alumnus of the institution and a prominent figure in international football administration.

The initiative is aimed at strengthening grassroots sports development, encouraging young talents and sustaining the school’s rich sporting heritage, which has produced several notable personalities in Nigerian football and other fields.

The twin events are expected to highlight Delta State’s growing investment in sports infrastructure and its ambition to create an enabling environment for talent discovery, elite football development and international sporting engagements.

For Warri, the return of a modernised City Stadium represents more than the reconstruction of a sporting facility; it signals renewed hope for football development, the return of major competitions and greater opportunities for the next generation of Nigerian athletes.

With the expected presence of FIFA and CAF leadership, the November 21 ceremony promises to be a significant moment for Delta State and Nigerian football.

Nigeria Observer

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