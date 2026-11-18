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LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Wednesday, called for political unity and peaceful participation, declaring that partisan differences should not undermine collective efforts to advance the development of the state.

Oborevwori made the call during the APC campaign rallies in Warri South and Uvwie Local Government Areas, where he received the House of Assembly candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in Warri South Constituency II, Hon. Owin Ikuku and the party’s Vice Chairman into the APC.

Speaking at the Uvwie rally, the Governor highlighted his administration’s infrastructure achievements, particularly the construction of the PTI and DSC flyovers, which he said had significantly reduced travel time and transformed the area.

“Anytime I pass through this route, it gives me joy. Three and a half years ago, travelling through here towards Bayelsa could take as long as three hours. Today, the story is different,” he said.

At the Warri campaign rally, he attributed the state’s transformation to deliberate investments and commitment to development, stressing that governance must translate into tangible projects that improve people’s lives.

The Governor also reaffirmed his commitment to peaceful elections, declaring: “I am not a violent person. I don’t believe in violence. We must allow the people to exercise their democratic rights peacefully.”

Oborevwori, accompanied by his wife, Deaconess Tobore Oborevwori, and other political leaders, urged eligible voters to turn out and exercise their civic responsibility, while expressing appreciation for the people’s support.

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