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LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after expressing dissatisfaction with the employment opportunities available in Delta State.

The man, while criticising the state’s job market, claimed that the only readily available 9-to-5 jobs for residents were positions as hotel workers and private school teachers.

He also compared Delta State with Ekiti State, describing the situation in Delta as even worse.

“In Delta State today, the only available 9–5 jobs are hotel staff and private school teachers. Delta State is useless and even worse than Ekiti State,” he said.

His comment has since generated reactions, with social media users sharing different opinions about his assessment of the state’s employment situation.

ShareHe also compared Delta State with Ekiti State, describing the situation in Delta as even worse.“In Delta State today, the only available 9–5 jobs are hotel staff and private school teachers. Delta State is useless and even worse than Ekiti State,” he said.His comment has since generated reactions, with social media users sharing different opinions about his assessment of the state’s employment situation.

@Royalty . ( H R M):”Delta state problem is partly due to its indigenes. You don see how an average uneducated deltan Dey react ? You go pay deve Taya for place wey you won con develop oh. The government sef na another problem”

@Onyeluka:”No industry in delta state. Inept government”

@Osewengie Hillary | Social Media Strategist:”Omo nawa ooh?, this is heartbreaking to listen to?????”

@???????:”Opinion just full everywhere”

@Kelechi ??:”It’s so sad ?”

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