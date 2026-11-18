Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A Warri-based cleric and senior special assistant to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori, Bishop Isaac Chicha has been reported to have died in a fatal road accident that also claimed the life of a female Okada passenger.

The duo died in the accident, which occurred at Ubogo town, along the road from Ogbe-Udu town, on Tuesday.

According to an eyewitness account, Bishop Chicha was driving when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle.

The eyewitness, who asked not to be named, said the bishop appeared to have suffered a sudden medical condition, suspected to be a seizure and lost control of his vehicle.

The eyewitness said his foot was still on the accelerator when the incident occurred.

The vehicle subsequently ran over a motorcycle carrying a female passenger, who was trapped beneath the car.

Passersby made frantic efforts to rescue the woman, who was trapped beneath the vehicle, which was reportedly still in motion until it was stopped by barricades and nearby structures.

By the time rescuers succeeded in pulling the female passenger from beneath the vehicle, she had reportedly died.

The eyewitness further disclosed that after rescuing the woman, the Good Samaritans turned their attention to Bishop Chicha, who was still struggling for his life, with foam reportedly coming from his mouth.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead before he could receive medical attention.

Bishop Chicha’s remains have been deposited at a morgue in Warri, where family members, friends and associates have begun gathering to mourn his death.

Further details regarding his funeral arrangements are expected to be announced by the family in due course.

Born in Otutuama community in Ughievwen Kingdom, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Bishop Isaac Chicha was widely regarded as a man of faith and public service.

His sudden demise has left a deep void among those who knew him, particularly within religious and political circles across Delta State.

The Sun-Nigeria

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn