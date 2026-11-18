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LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (NEWSRANGERS)-A Delta State High Court sitting in Asaba has fixed December 21, 2026, for judgment in the trial of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Usman Nuhu, popularly known as Ogbegbe, and four others over the fatal shooting of Oghenemine Ogidi, alias Mine, in Effurun, Delta State.

The date was fixed on Tuesday after the prosecution and defence adopted their respective final written addresses, bringing proceedings in the case to a close ahead of judgment.

Justice Michael Obi, who presided over the trial, adjourned the matter after listening to the final submissions of counsel to both parties.

The five defendants are facing trial over the April 26 killing of Ogidi, an incident that attracted public attention and led to the dismissal of the police officers involved from the Nigeria Police Force.

The prosecution had earlier closed its case after presenting six witnesses, following which the defendants opened and concluded their defence.

Nuhu, the first defendant and principal suspect in the alleged shooting, remains in prison custody, while the court had earlier granted bail to the second to fifth defendants.

The other defendants are Onoloko Dauroupamo, Okoh Kelechi, Goodluck Kingsley and Omonigho Ahweyevu. They were members of the anti-crime squad allegedly led by Nuhu at the Effurun Area Command before their dismissal following the incident.

At an earlier sitting, counsel to Nuhu, Uche Chibuogwu, explained that the defence had deliberately refrained from filing a bail application for his client, citing concerns for his safety and the gravity of the murder charge.

He said: “We did not find it necessary filing bail application for the first defendant, one, for his own safety, and secondly, this is a capital offence — offence of murder.”

The Delta State Director of Public Prosecutions, Tejiri R. Anuwhin, had also explained that the four other defendants were granted bail because the offences they faced, bordering on negligence, carried a maximum six-month jail term.

According to Anuwhin, the defendants had been in custody since June 1, making their continued detention potentially disproportionate to the maximum punishment prescribed for the alleged offences.

With the adoption of final addresses by both parties, the court is expected to deliver its verdict on December 21, determining the culpability or otherwise of the defendants.

Vanguard

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