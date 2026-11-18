Share This





















LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Tragedy struck today in Delta State as a staff member of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, was murdered.

The victim, identified as Nze Oscar, was killed in an attack at Umunede in Ika North-East Local Government Area of Delta State in controversial circumstances.

Oscar, an indigene of Utagba-Uno in Ndokwa West Local Government Area, was reportedly attached to the BEDC operations covering the Agbor and Umunede axis.

A friend of the deceased, who spoke to our correspondent, said Oscar and some of his colleagues were carrying out routine operations at a compound in Umunede when some young men suddenly invaded the premises and attacked them with knives and other dangerous objects.

According to the source, “The boys came into the compound and started attacking them. Oscar appeared to be the main target. He was badly injured, and when he fell, the attackers fled.

“Neighbours and his colleagues quickly arranged a motorcycle to rush him to the hospital, but he was confirmed dead on arrival.”

CCTV footage from the compound reportedly captured some of the young men involved in the attack.

BEDC Business Manager in Asaba, Mr Emmanuel Omole, confirmed the incident.

He explained that the company’s human resources personnel and other officials had travelled to the area to obtain firsthand information and were expected to brief the management upon their return to Asaba.

Omole said more details about the incident would be available by the following day, since he could not provide detailed information because he was not at the scene.

“The circumstances surrounding the killing would need to be properly investigated.

Delta State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Edafe Bright, said the circumstances surrounding the attack and the identity of those responsible remain unclear.

DailyPost

For advertisement placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn