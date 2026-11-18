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LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Residents of Oghareki and Ogharefe communities in Oghara, Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State, have expressed concerns over road conditions and street lighting in their area.

The concerns were contained in a report by TMY News, a digital news publisher founded by Ajayi Solomon, which highlighted residents’ observations about damaged road surfaces and potholes in parts of the communities.

According to the report, residents said the condition of some roads had affected movement and other daily activities in the area.

The report also drew attention to residents’ concerns about street lighting and the need for improved infrastructure within the communities.

The affected communities are located in Oghara, the headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Sun

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