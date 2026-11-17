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LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of Delta State police command has neutralized two suspected kidnappers in Edo-Ogwashi forest, arrested a suspected cultist in Agbor and recovered arms and ammunition.

Delta state Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) SP Bright Edafe who made the revelation in a statement sighted by Urhobotoday said following the abduction of a 30-year-old male victim (Name withheld) on 12th November 2026 in Edo-Ogwashi, operatives of the Special Anti-Kidnapping Unit (SAKU), Sector III, Ubulu-Uku in collaboration with a good spirited human rights activist and members of the Ubulu-Uku Community Vigilante on 15th November 2026 at about 0700hrs trailed the suspected kidnappers to their hideout in Edo-Ogwashi forest where the hoodlums on sighting the team immediately opened fire on the them.

“The team engaged the suspected kidnappers in a fierce gun duel and in the ensuing gun duel, two of the suspected kidnappers sustained gunshot injuries, while others escaped,” he disclosed, adding that one locally fabricated single-barrel gun, three live cartridges and part of the ransom paid were recovered.

He stated that the injured suspects were taken to the hospital where they were confirmed dead by the doctor, stressing that manhunt for the other fleeing suspects is ongoing.

In another development, on 15th November 2026, at about 1530hrs, operatives of Agbor Division, while conducting a stop-and-search operation along Baleke Street, Agbor, intercepted one Lucky Rechard, aged 31 years. A search of the suspect led to the recovery of one English pistol, one locally made cut-to-size gun and three live cartridges. The suspect is in custody, while investigations are ongoing.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale commended members of the public for volunteering credible information and appreciates the continued collaboration of community vigilante groups, civil society organisations and other stakeholders in combating crime.

He reiterated the importance of community policing and urges citizens to sustain this partnership with the Police in the collective interest of peace and security across the State.

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