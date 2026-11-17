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LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-There is tension in Ughelli, Delta State, following the alleged abduction of a supporter of former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, and her son by gunmen.

The woman, identified as Christy, was reportedly abducted while attempting to board a commercial tricycle to her place of business in Ughelli.

It was learnt that the gunmen, who were dressed in black and armed with rifles, accosted her, allegedly assaulted her before bundling her and her son into a waiting vehicle and driving away.

The circumstances surrounding the abduction remain unclear as of the time of filing this report.

It is also unclear whether the gunmen were security operatives, particularly police officers.

Family members of the victims reportedly visited the Ofuoma Police Division and the Ughelli Area Command in search of them but were told that neither Christy nor her son was in police custody.

The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Samuel Etaifo Erale, and the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Bright Edafe, are yet to respond to WhatsApp messages sent to them seeking confirmation of the incident.

Efforts are also being made to reach Senator Ovie Omo-Agege’s team for comments on the alleged abduction.

DailyPost

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