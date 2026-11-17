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LAGOS NOVEMBER 17TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, on Monday presented a proposed N1.23 trillion budget for 2027, with 65 per cent allocated to capital projects.

Tagged Budget of Sustained Prosperity and Enhanced Growth, the proposal earmarks N806.8 billion for capital expenditure and N430 billion for recurrent spending.

Presenting the estimates to the State House of Assembly in Asaba, Oborevwori said the budget would consolidate ongoing projects, stimulate economic growth and improve living conditions.

He explained that the proposal was N493.01 billion, or 28.5 per cent, lower than the N1.729 trillion approved for 2026.

The governor said the reduction reflected a deliberate decision to adopt realistic spending projections and strengthen fiscal discipline.

He identified completing ongoing projects, initiating new investments, consolidating achievements and expanding social interventions as the administration’s priorities.

On infrastructure, Oborevwori disclosed that his administration had embarked on 872 road projects and 20 bridges and flyovers since assuming office, adding that the projects cover 2,348 kilometres of roads, alongside 1,871 kilometres of drainage infrastructure across the state.

He said community consultations showed that roads, bridges and jetties remained the most pressing demands, particularly in rural and riverine communities.

Consequently, N320 billion was proposed for the two Ministries of Works to sustain infrastructure development and complete ongoing projects.

On revenue generation, the governor said Delta’s Internally Generated Revenue had grown from N83 billion in 2023 to a projected N283 billion by December 2026.

He attributed the improvement to technology-driven collection, an expanded revenue base and efforts to eliminate leakages without imposing additional tax burdens.

Oborevwori also disclosed that N400 billion of the N463 billion legacy debt had been repaid, leaving N63 billion outstanding. He expressed confidence that the remaining legacy debt would be cleared by the end of the first quarter of 2027.

In the education sector, N74 billion was proposed, comprising N10 billion for primary, N12 billion for technical, N12 billion for secondary and N40 billion for higher education.

The governor said the government would sustain investments in school rehabilitation, teacher development, digital learning, laboratories and accreditation of academic programmes.

He also disclosed that N10.8 billion had been approved for the rehabilitation and renovation of primary and secondary schools.

For healthcare, the proposed N50 billion allocation will support hospital upgrades, medical supplies, recruitment and welfare of health personnel.

Oborevwori highlighted the College of Health Technology, Ovrode, which has enrolled more than 800 pioneer students, as part of efforts to address manpower shortages in the health sector.

Other allocations include N50 billion for the 25 local government areas, N20 billion for the Delta State Capital Territory Development Agency and N20 billion for the Warri-Uvwie and Environs Development Agency.

The budget also provides N12 billion for energy, N10 billion for urban and physical planning, N5 billion for agriculture and N5 billion for social interventions.

On economic diversification, Oborevwori said his administration was attracting private investment into agriculture, industrialisation, entertainment and small and medium-scale enterprises.

He cited the $70 million Olam Agri feed mill project at Ogwashi-Uku as one of the outcomes of the 2026 Delta State Economic and Investment Summit.

The governor said the project would create employment opportunities and provide a ready market for locally produced agricultural commodities.

He further disclosed that Delta’s Gross Domestic Product rose from N14.5 trillion in 2024 to approximately N17.9 trillion in 2025, making it Nigeria’s fifth-largest state economy.

On electricity, he said the administration had executed 2,155 energy projects, including 90 transformers, 2,003 solar street-lighting projects and 23 power-grid extensions.

The governor also he had assented to the 13th-month salary bill for public servants, commencing in December 2026, saying the initiative was in recognition of workers’ contributions and an effort to ease their financial responsibilities during the festive season.

On security, Oborevwori said his administration was strengthening collaboration with security agencies to tackle kidnapping, cultism, pipeline vandalism and other criminal activities.

He disclosed that approval had been given for the construction of 25 police divisional headquarters for state police, alongside an application to recruit 1,000 forest guards.

The governor said the 2027 budget would prioritise infrastructure, economic diversification, human capital development, peace and security, while ensuring that ordinary Deltans benefited from economic growth.

He subsequently presented the Appropriation Bill to the lawmakers for consideration and approval. The motion was moved by the House Leader, Hon. Emeka Nwaobi, and seconded by Hon. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola.

Earlier, Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Emomotimi Guwor, commended Oborevwori for his administration’s achievements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, social welfare and human capital development.

Guwor particularly praised the approval of the 13th-month salary, describing it as evidence of the governor’s concern for workers’ welfare.

He reaffirmed the legislature’s commitment to a cordial working relationship with the executive, saying that the House would take second reading of the bill on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The Speaker noted that the cooperation between both arms had contributed to Delta’s development and assured the governor of the Assembly’s support for the budget.

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