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LAGOS NOVEMBER 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has urged Christians to uphold the values of love, mutual respect and understanding.

Oborevwori quoting Ephesians 4:5-6, the governor reminded Christians that there was “one Lord, one faith, one baptism, one God and Father of all,”

He said, “Our differences should never become reasons for division. Delta State belongs to all of us, irrespective of our religious beliefs, ethnic backgrounds or political affiliations. Our responsibility is to build a state where everyone can live, worship and work in peace.”

He pledged his administration’s support for the proposed Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Prayer Retreat Centre, assuring the Christian community that the government will work with the Church to identify suitable land for the project.

Oborevwori made the statement at the 2026 CAN Day celebration in Delta State, held under the theme, “One God; One People” (Ephesians 4:4-6), where he also appealed to Christians to sustain their prayers for peace, security and development in the state and the country.

The governor said the proposed retreat centre would provide an appropriate environment for prayer, spiritual reflection and renewal.

Oborevwori acknowledged the contributions of religious leaders to peacebuilding and social development, saying the Church had an important responsibility to promote love, tolerance, forgiveness and peaceful coexistence.

The governor appealed to Christian leaders to continue praying for those in positions of authority, security agencies and the nation, stressing that his administration was committed to maintaining peace and stability across the state.

He said nobody desired violence or bloodshed in Delta, adding that the government needed the cooperation and prayers of religious leaders to sustain an atmosphere where residents could pursue their legitimate aspirations without fear.

According to him, governance requires wisdom, consultation and prayer, noting that leaders must constantly seek God’s direction when making decisions that affect the people.

Earlier, the guest speaker, Archbishop Goddowell Avwomakpa, called on Christians across denominations to embrace unity, love and cooperation, insisting that differences in church affiliations, ethnicity and social backgrounds should not weaken their common identity in Christ.

He commended Oborevwori for his support for the Christian community and the declaration of CAN Day, describing the gesture as evidence of his administration’s recognition of the Church and its contributions to society.

Earlier in his address, Delta State CAN Chairman, Rev. Lucky Osagbakhoe, described the celebration as an important platform for fellowship, reflection and the strengthening of relationships among Christians across denominations.

He thanked the governor for supporting the Church and contributing to Delta State’s development, while acknowledging the presence of religious leaders, government officials and other distinguished guests.

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