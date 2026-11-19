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LAGOS NOVEMBER 19TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A viral video showed posted on the verified X page of Arise TV on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 showed a young Urhobo schoolboy speaks passionately about speaking Urhobo language, revealing that teachers get angry and flog pupils whenever they speak the language inside class. He says he told them not to try it with him because he is proud of being Urhobo.

He also questions why children who speak English are seen as intelligent, while children who speak Urhobo are looked down on. He is worried that many families no longer give their children Urhobo names, adding that the language and tradition are being forgotten.

The video has reignited the wider debate in Nigeria over English only rules in schools. Many schools enforce English only policies and punish pupils for speaking vernacular. In late 2025, the Federal Ministry of Education cancelled its mother tongue policy and directed schools back to English instruction.

Many people online praised the boy for speaking up and for defending his culture.

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