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LAGOS NOVEMBER 24TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Government has condemned in strong terms the killing of persons during a violent incident in Uduere community, Ughelli North Local Government Area, assuring that those responsible for the dastardly act will not escape justice.

Arising from the reported gun shots and attendant deaths in some parts of the Local Government Area, the State Government has declared an immediate curfew from 6pm to 6am everyday starting from today until further notice.This is to bring the situation under-control.

According to a statement signed by the Secretary to the Delta State Government (SSG) Dr Kingsley Eze Emu, the curfew covers the entire Ughelli North Local Government Area.

Dr Emu said Governor Sheriff Oborevwori was deeply disturbed by the killings and had directed security agencies to immediately investigate the incident, identify those responsible and ensure that they are brought to justice.

He described the loss of lives as tragic and unacceptable, stressing that no political ambition or disagreement should result in the taking of innocent lives.

The State Government commiserated with the families of the deceased, and all those affected by the incident.and also wished the injured victims a speedy recovery.

While acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations raised by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Dr Emu said it was important to allow security agencies to conduct a thorough, impartial and professional investigation rather than rush to conclusions or assign blame without established facts.

He specifically dismissed the attempt to link Governor Oborevwori to the violence, describing such allegations as grave matters that must be substantiated and investigated rather than presented as established facts.

“The Governor has nothing to gain from violence or the loss of innocent lives. His administration remains committed to peace, security and the protection of every resident of Delta State, irrespective of political affiliation.

“Governor Oborevwori has made it clear that anyone found to have participated in, sponsored or facilitated this criminal act must face the full weight of the law. Nobody will be protected on account of political position, status or affiliation,” he said.

The SSG emphasized that Delta State must not be allowed to degenerate into an atmosphere of political violence, adding that the right to campaign, canvass for votes and participate in the democratic process must be respected and protected.

He urged political leaders, party supporters and their followers to exercise restraint, avoid inflammatory statements and refrain from actions capable of escalating tensions in the state.

He further appealed to residents of Uduere and neighbouring communities to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and provide useful information that could assist in the investigation.

He assured that the Oborevwori administration would continue to work with relevant security agencies to maintain peace and protect lives and property across the state.

Dr. Emu reiterated that the government would not condone political violence under any guise, insisting that the perpetrators of the Uduere killings must be identified and brought to justice.

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