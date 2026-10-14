Tompolo Urges Lagosians To ‘Avoid 2023 Mistake’, Unveils 57 Tinubu Campaign Vehicles

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Chief Government ‘Tompolo’ Ekpemupolo has urged Lagos residents to prevent a repeat of the 2023 presidential election outcome in the state by voting massively for President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Tompolo, who is the leader of the PBAT door-to-door grassroots campaign group, made the call on Tuesday through his representative, Kestin Pondi, at a campaign rally in Lagos, where he unveiled 57 vehicles for the group’s coordinators of Tinubu’s re-election bid.

He also urged residents to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards and participate in the election.

“What happened in 2023 must not repeat. He must win convincingly in 2027,” he said.

Tompolo described Tinubu as a selfless and courageous leader who had continued to implement reforms despite the political implications for his re-election, adding that Nigerians were already benefiting from the policies.

He attributed Lagos’s development to the foundation laid by Tinubu during his tenure as governor between 1999 and 2007, arguing that the president deserved the support of residents as he sought to replicate the state’s experience at the national level.

“Lagos is the city for all Nigerians because someone stood firm to restructure and reform it. “From the time he came into office in 1999 up to 2007 that he left, Lagos was the envy of other states.

“Today, he has a higher responsibility, an opportunity to replicate the Lagos success story in Nigeria through reforms. “There is massive development across the states today because reforms are working,” he stated.

He urged campaign coordinators to take the message to households across the state and persuade residents to support Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also spoke at the rally, said the country was attaining economic stability under the Tinubu administration.

Sanwo-Olu urged residents to disregard opposition politicians, whom he accused of lacking plans for the country and moving between political parties in pursuit of electoral victories.

He also cited road construction, support for students, the increase in the minimum wage and the availability of funds for pension payments as achievements of the Tinubu administration.

“Why won’t we vote for him? The entire Lagos is for Tinubu. All our votes are for Tinubu. You’ve done it before, you’ll do it again. “We will touch every corner of Lagos with our message to reelect Tinubu. Go out and convince everyone that Tinubu is the candidate to vote,” the governor stated.

Earlier, the movement’s National Coordinator, Sunday Asuku, urged Lagos residents to obtain their PVCs and use them to support Tinubu at the polls.

“We must stand our ground and deliver Tinubu with PVCs, not with guns or intimidation. Lagos must not put their son, Tinubu, to shame,” he stated.

Asuku said the 2027 presidential election should be an opportunity for Nigerians to retire what he called “serial contesters,” whom he described as “enemies of Nigeria.”

The Whisper

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