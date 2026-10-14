Delta: Two Bricklayers Apprehended While Attempting To Bury A Small Girl

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Two young men identified as bricklayers were reportedly apprehended by youths in the Obodogba area of Okpanam, near Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday, while allegedly attempting to bury a little girl.

According to reports, residents raised the alarm after spotting the men allegedly trying to bury the girl. The youths reportedly forced the men to exhume the body before taking them to the Okpanam Divisional Police Station for investigation.

A photograph from the scene shows the deceased girl’s father carrying her body.

The circumstances surrounding the girl’s death remain unclear, while rumours of possible sexual assault have yet to be independently verified.

A video shared on X by user @ChuksEricE shows a group of youths dragging the two suspects along a road towards a field, where they were seen beating them.

In the footage, voices could be heard urging the youths not to kill the suspects but to hand them over to the police.

“Don’t kill him but let’s take them to the police station,” one voice said.

One of the suspects was also heard insisting that he was innocent and denying being involved in ritual activities.

“I am innocent, I am not a ritualist. The girl is my daughter,” he said.

When asked who killed the girl, the suspect replied, “She died, nobody killed her.”

SaharaReporters contacted the Delta State Police Command spokesperson, SP Bright Edafe, for confirmation and details of the incident.

In a text message, Edafe responded briefly: “Not confirmed.”

SaharaReporters’ fact-checking found that the video was recent and original. However, the circumstances surrounding the girl’s death and the allegations against the two men remain unconfirmed.

SaharaReporters

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