Delta: Protesting Hoodlums Allegedly Set Cars Ablaze, Damage Houses In Okpara Inland Over Killing Of A Young Man

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LAGOS OCTOBER 14TH (NEWSRANGERS)-Protesting youths allegedly set vehicles ablaze, damaged houses, property in over killing of a young man popularly known as Don Cross in Okpara Inland of Ethiope East Local Government Area of Delta of state.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on 12th October 2026, some persons from a yet to be identified security outfit allegedly carried out a drug raid in the community, during which the victim was allegedly shot and later died while receiving treatment.

Consequently, some miscreants took advantage of the incident to unleash violence on community leaders and destroy their properties. The hoodlums attacked the residence of the President-General of the community, set two of his vehicles ablaze and damaged his house. The residence of the Vice President-General was equally attacked and destroyed. The miscreants also vandalised the community town hall and set two vehicles including a motorcycle used for vigilante operations ablaze. In response, a combined team of police operatives from Ughelli Area Command, Isiokolo Division and military personnel were deployed to restore law and order.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Samuel E. Erale who personally visited the community to assess the situation expressed condolences to the family of the deceased and condemned the ensuing violence.

He ordered a thorough investigation into the fatal shooting and destruction of properties, with a directive to identify and arrest those responsible. The CP specifically called on all persons involved in the attacks to voluntarily present themselves for investigation, warning that anyone who fails to comply would be tracked down, arrest and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

He further warned that no grievance, however legitimate and justifies taking the law into one’s hands, stressing that the Command would not tolerate violence, intimidation or wanton destruction of property. He urged residents to remain calm, cooperate with security agencies and refrain from reprisals attacks, while reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property and the restoring lasting peace to Okpara Inland.

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