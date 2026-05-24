Oborevwori Felicitates Ex-Delta CJ, Justice Marshal Umukoro At 70

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LAGOS MAY 24TH (NEWSRNAGERS)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm congratulations to former Chief Judge of Delta State, Justice Marshal Umukoro, on the occasion of his 70th birth anniversary.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Justice Umukoro as a distinguished jurist who served Delta State with integrity, diligence, and exceptional commitment, noting that his contributions to the growth and development of the judiciary remain enduring.

The Governor recalled that Justice Umukoro’s remarkable career in the judicial service culminated in his appointment as Chief Judge of Delta State in 2015, a position he held until his retirement in 2021.

Oborevwori commended the former Chief Judge for his accomplishments during his tenure, particularly his role in advancing the state judiciary, including the achievement of full judicial autonomy under his leadership.

He praised Justice Umukoro for his unwavering dedication to justice and service to humanity, describing him as an accomplished legal luminary and Life Bencher who left an enduring legacy in the state’s judicial system.

Oborevwori in the statement, said; “on behalf of the government and people of Delta State, I join your family, friends, and professional colleagues in celebrating this important milestone.

“As you mark your 70th birth anniversary, it is my prayer that God grants you continued good health, wisdom, and fulfilment and continued service to society”.

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