Omo-Agege Raises Alarm Over Alleged Attack On Campaign Venue, Threat To His Life, NDC Coordinator

Share This





















LAGOS AUGUST 20TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of 9th Senate and NDC Senatorial Candidate, Delta Central of Delta state has raised the alarm over attacks on NDC campaign venue and threat to kill him and NDC Uvwie Campaign Coordinator, Olorogun Dr. Esere Ejifoma Atumu.

He alleged that over 50 armed men led by Mr. Emmanuel Erube the Disciplinary Committee Chairman of Jakpa stormed the venue of NDC campaign meeting in Uvwie, Delta Central tore down canopies and destroyed every campaign material they had set up.

“This morning at 5:30am, over 50 armed men led by Mr. Emmanuel Erube — the Disciplinary Committee Chairman of Jakpa — stormed the venue of our NDC campaign meeting in Uvwie, Delta Central. They tore down canopies and destroyed every campaign material we had set up. This wasn’t random. It was planned.

“In the middle of it, Erube and his men made it clear what they came to do. They vowed to kill me and my Uvwie Campaign Coordinator, Olorogun Dr. Esere Ejifoma Atumu, if I show up in Uvwie for the event,” he alleged.

He said he is holding Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori directly responsible and culpable for this.

“My basis is unambiguous. The Governor has told several people, in private, that he will have me killed and nothing will happen because he is the Chief Security Officer of Delta State. I take this threat with utmost gravity given Governor Oborovwori’s documented history of violence and impunity. What happened today, carried out by his known political foot soldiers, is proof of a deliberate state-backed intimidation of opposition in Delta State.

“This is an act of state terrorism. It is an attack on democracy and on the people of Delta State. When you use named political operatives to carry out violence, the fingerprints lead straight back to Government House, Asaba,” Omo-Agege alleged.

He called on Inspector General of Police and the DG of DSS to arrest Mr. Emmanuel Erube and his gang, investigate who is bankrolling them in Government House and prosecute them.

He equally urged Delta State Commissioner of Police to provide 24-hour armed protection for him, Dr. Atumu, all our NDC campaign teams and supporters in Delta State.

He urged INEC, the US Embassy, EU, AU, and all civil society groups to take note of this escalation and send observers and human rights monitors to Delta State before someone gets killed.

“To the people of Uvwie and Delta State: Do not be afraid. Do not back down. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. The fight for a New Delta continues. The world is watching. And history will remember who spilled human blood in the name of politics in Delta State,” Omo-Agege appealed in a statement personally signed by him and made available to Urhobtoday.

SEE STATEMENT BELOW:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS STATEMENT

FROM THE OFFICE OF SENATOR OVIE OMO-AGEGE, CFR, KSJI

AUGUST 21, 2026

ASSASSINATION SQUAD LED BY EMMANUEL ERUBE ATTACKS NDC VENUE, THREATENS TO KILL ME AND UVWIE COORDINATOR

I warned you this was coming.

This morning at 5:30am, over 50 armed men led by Mr. Emmanuel Erube — the Disciplinary Committee Chairman of Jakpa — stormed the venue of our NDC campaign meeting in Uvwie, Delta Central.

They tore down canopies and destroyed every campaign material we had set up. This wasn’t random. It was planned.

In the middle of it, Erube and his men made it clear what they came to do. They vowed to kill me and my Uvwie Campaign Coordinator, Olorogun Dr. Esere Ejifoma Atumu, if I show up in Uvwie for the event.

I hold Governor Sheriff Oborevwori directly responsible and culpable for this.

My basis is unambiguous. The Governor has told several people, in private, that he will have me killed and nothing will happen because he is the Chief Security Officer of Delta State. I take this threat with utmost gravity given Governor Oborovwori’s documented history of violence and impunity. What happened today, carried out by his known political foot soldiers, is proof of a deliberate state-backed intimidation of opposition in Delta State.

This is an act of state terrorism. It is an attack on democracy and on the people of Delta of Delta State. When you use named political operatives to carry out violence, the fingerprints lead straight back to Government House, Asaba.

I am therefore demanding the following, effective immediately:

The Inspector General of Police and the DG of DSS must arrest *Mr. Emmanuel Erube* and his gang now. Investigate who is bankrolling them in Government House and prosecute them. The Delta State Commissioner of Police must provide 24-hour armed protection for me, Dr. Atumu, all our NDC campaign teams and supporters in Delta State. INEC, the US Embassy, EU, AU, and all civil society groups must take note of this escalation and send observers and human rights monitors to Delta State before someone gets killed.

To the people of Uvwie and Delta State: Do not be afraid. Do not back down. We will not be silenced. We will not be intimidated. The fight for a New Delta continues.

The world is watching. And history will remember who spilled human blood in the name of politics in Delta State.

Signed

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, CFR, KSJI

Deputy President of 9th Senate and

NDC Senatorial Candidate, Delta Central

For advertisement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further enquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter/X LinkedIn