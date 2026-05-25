Pastor Oritsejafor Recounts How He Survived Four Months Of Cancer Scare, Mysterious Infection

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LAGOS MAY 25TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The founder and senior pastor of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor, has opened up about how he survived cancer and a life-threatening, mysterious infection.

The former president of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) disclosed this in a series of videos posted on his Instagram page on Sunday.

He described the prolonged medical battle he faced in the United States (US) as the most difficult experience of his life.

The cleric, who did not disclose the type of cancer he survived, said he spent months undergoing treatment and bed rest in the US while spending huge sums of money.

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Four-month ordeal

Recounting the experience, Mr Oritsejafor said, “They said the cancer had spread and there was no hope. Did you know that I went to America and the doctors checked me and said, “There is cancer in your body, but we can’t operate now because certain things aren’t right”? And they said, “Go home and come back in three months.” I asked the doctor, “Is it not too long?” He said, “Go home and come back.”

“I came back, and there was a jubilee, and I was dancing, receiving my visitors, and still helping people. I was still doing my best for God. But there was cancer moving in my body, and nobody knew. I was in pain. I was laughing. I was smiling. Do you think it is easy for these pillars to hold this building? We finished our jubilee. I took the next flight out because I was in pain.”

Miracle

Furthermore, the cleric revealed that upon arriving in the US, his doctor told him he needed to undergo a bone scan to determine whether the cancer had spread to his bones.

He added that the doctor stressed that the scan was the most important procedure at the time, but he sat in the doctor’s office without giving it much thought.

“The doctor checking my bones happened to be a Pentecostal pastor. He took a sample and said he had equipment that would do it very fast, and that I should sit down. About an hour later, he came back dancing.

I couldn’t understand it, so I asked, “Doctor, why are you dancing?”

He said, “Join me and dance.” I got up and started dancing, but I said, “Doctor, I really don’t know why I am dancing.”

“He said, “There is no cancer in your bones, and we can still do something.” He said, “You are going to beat this, man of God.” And I said, “I know that.” I was lying on my bed for months. They discharged me, and I went home. Bayo was the only one with me. I had told him that I didn’t like people travelling with me when I was going to America. I liked being free and being myself. Before I knew it, he had bought a ticket”, said Mr Oritsejafor.

Climax

Besides, the cleric stated that after undergoing a bone test and other medical examinations, he returned home, but his condition worsened within three days.

He added that he felt extremely weak and experienced several complications in his body, which he said he could not fully describe.

Mr Oritsejafor noted, “They had to rush me back to the emergency ward. They checked and said there was an infection they had never seen before and did not know where it came from. There was no explanation. They looked at all the drugs they had and said none of them could do anything. They had to open me up again, but the oldest doctor said, “Don’t open him up. If you open him up, he will die.”

“He said, “Give me two days.” Then he left. On the second day, he came back with two antibiotics and said, “Try this one.” They tried it for two days, three days, four days and five days, and nothing happened. They had never tried it on anyone before. Then he said, “I have one more. Try this one.” They tried the second one. First day, second day, third day, and by the fourth day, it was working. The doctor said, “My God, this is something else.”

$120,000

He added that after receiving antibiotics, he was placed in a recovery room and instructed that anyone entering must be fully kitted to prevent infection.

He said Bayo (whom he did not explain the nature of their relationship) stood by him throughout the months when he was alone.

Mr Oritsejafor said he had earlier advised Bayo not to accompany him to the US.

“The hospital bill was about $120,000, and the doctor said, “We’re going to discharge you soon.” But at that time, they said anybody entering my room had to be kitted up from head to toe. They told Bayo to get out of the room, saying, “You’re going to die.

“This thing will kill you.” He said no, he was going nowhere. He was sleeping on the floor. Every doctor who came in wore protective gear. I was just there, and then things started improving every day. I was getting better, and the doctor said, “You must begin to walk around,” he said.

Recovery

More so, the cleric said that just four days after receiving the antibiotic, he began walking again.

“He said, “Now I think you can go back home, but not to Nigeria.” So they took me back home.

After a month, because I had spent about four months there, the doctor said, “You are too lean, and you can’t go back to your country,” as if he knew Nigerians.

“He told me, “I want you to eat six times a day.” He said, “Anything that comes into your mind.” And I said, “Bayo, this man has given me a licence.” I started eating, and I like pork. I started eating pork, and Bayo reported me to the doctor. He came and said, “Reverend, you have to leave the pork.” He said pork was enough, but I could continue with other things. Then I came home.”

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