DESTMA Detains Two Officials Sighted Sharing Money On Viral Video

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LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) has suspended two of its officers after a viral TikTok video showed them allegedly sharing cash in a secluded area while on duty in Asaba.

The action followed a directive from the Director-General of DESTMA, Hon. Dr. Benjamin Essien Okiemute, who ordered their immediate detention and the commencement of disciplinary proceedings.

According to the agency, the officers have been stripped of their operational gear and placed under suspension. They are currently being held at the agency’s headquarters in Asaba pending the outcome of an internal disciplinary panel.

The video, which spread rapidly on social media, raised concerns about possible misconduct among traffic enforcement officers and sparked public criticism.

The officers, however, claimed the money was a private gift and not linked to extortion or any illegal activity.

Despite this explanation, DESTMA maintained that the conduct of the officers violated its professional standards, especially for personnel in uniform and on active duty.

Speaking on the incident, the Director-General stressed that the agency has zero tolerance for misconduct.

“DESTMA operates on a zero-tolerance policy regarding any actions that compromise our institutional integrity,” the D.G. stated. “Whether an act is proven to be extortion or highly improper conduct in uniform, the standard remains the same. Our officers are paid by the government to serve, not to collect or share private funds on the side. We will purge the bad eggs to protect the integrity of our hardworking workforce.”

The agency added that the disciplinary committee will complete its investigation in line with civil service regulations, and the outcome will be made public.

Asaba Metro

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