Delta: Protest Rocks NCDMB Empowerment Training Programme In Asaba  

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LAGOS MAY 21ST (URHOBOTODAY)-Participants in the one-month training programme on industrial and residential generator repairs sponsored by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) have protested against an alleged plan by the Board’s vendor, UloSpaces, to deny many of them empowerment benefits attached to the scheme.

The aggrieved participants yesterday staged a walkout from the training venue at the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ), Delta State Council, Asaba, to express dissatisfaction over what they described as intimidation and attempts to shortchange them.

The protesters alleged that out of over 50 participants undergoing the training, only five persons were being considered for financial empowerment, while others would allegedly receive only tool brushes and stipends.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, Frank Izobo said the programme was designed to train youths in the repair and maintenance of industrial and residential generators, but claimed several irregularities had emerged since the training started.

According to him, the organisers announced that only five participants would receive cash rewards ranging from N100,000 to N250,000 based on performance rankings.

“I am one of the participants in this programme. It is an NCDMB-sponsored programme and the vendor this programme was contracted to is UloSpaces.

“The contract is to train Delta State youths in repairs and maintenance of industrial and residential generators.

“We applied online and were shortlisted for the training. But on getting here, we observed a lot of anomalies contrary to the standards of NCDMB empowerment programmes,” he said.

Izobo argued that the programme was not meant to be a competition but an empowerment initiative intended to benefit all successful participants.

“For us, this is contrary to the guidelines of the NCDMB empowerment programme. We are not here for quiz competitions or essay writing. This is an empowerment programme sponsored by a federal government agency.

“All we are asking is for the vendor to explain why only five persons out of over 50 participants are to be empowered financially,” he stated.

He further alleged that tensions escalated after a participant identified simply as Shola approached a representative of the vendor to seek clarification on the issue.

“Instead of addressing us, the vendor allegedly threatened to bring in the military to arrest the participant. That infuriated everyone here,” he added.

Izobo appealed to the Federal Government, the Senate, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and Executive Secretary of the NCDMB, Omotshola Ogbe, to intervene in the matter.

He maintained that the participants were not out to disrupt the programme but wanted fairness and transparency.

Another participant, Prince Felix, who said he was based in Asaba, also expressed dissatisfaction with the conduct of the programme.

According to him, participants had expected more practicals rather than predominantly theoretical teachings and examinations.

“Common sense dictates that as an empowerment programme, we are supposed to be taught more practicals. From the whole situation, I can’t be sure that after the four weeks, if you give me generators to fix, I cannot do it properly when we are only taught theories,” he said.

Felix also criticised what he described as poor communication from the organisers.

“This is the second week and nobody has come to address us on the issues raised. We are not in competition; we came here for learning and empowerment.

“You can’t tell us that empowerment is for only five people out of all the participants. The empowerment is supposed to be equal for everybody and not selective,” he added.

Efforts to get the reaction of the vendor, Olubokola Abitoye, were unsuccessful as she was not present at the venue.

However, her representative reportedly contacted her on the phone after reporters requested comments on the development, but she declined to talk.

Meanwhile, a team of policemen was sighted at the NUJ premises, where the training is being held.

The officers appealed to the participants to return to the training, assuring them that the matter would be addressed by the authorities.

The Nation

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