Delta Police Neutralise Suspected Kidnapper, Recover ,One AK-47 Rifle, Ammunition, Charms

Share This





















Lagos may 19th (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes across the State, following the death of a suspected kidnapper and the recovery of one AK-47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition during a coordinated operation by operatives of the State Anti-Kidnapping Unit (SAKU), in collaboration with some security volunteers.

Acting on intelligence gathered during ongoing investigations into recent kidnapping incidents within the State, operatives of SAKU, in the early hours of 18 May 2026, trailed suspected members of a kidnapping syndicate to their hideout in the Ubulu-Okiti forest axis. The syndicate is suspected to be connected to a series of kidnapping operations carried out within Ubuluku, Ubulu-Okiti, Issele-Uku and adjoining communities.

Upon arrival at the forest hideout, the suspects opened fire on the operatives. The team responded professionally with superior firepower, during which one of the suspected kidnappers sustained serious gunshot injuries, while others escaped into the forest with varying degrees of injuries.

Recovered from the scene were one AK-47 rifle loaded with five rounds of live ammunition, as well as suspected criminal charms. The injured suspect was taken to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. A comprehensive combing operation of the forest and adjoining areas is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects and recovering additional exhibits.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, commended the bravery and professionalism of the operatives, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to sustained, community Policing, intelligence based operations aimed at dismantling criminal networks across the State. The Command urges members of the public to continue supporting the Police with credible and timely information, assuring residents that all operational strategies are being intensified to ensure the safety and security of all citizens across Delta State.

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn