Delta APC Senatorial Primaries: Dafinone Wins In Delta Central, Okowa  Wins In Delta North 

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LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator representing Delta Central Senatorial District, Ede Dafinone, has emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial primary election for Delta Central, defeating former Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, by a landslide margin.

Also, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa won in Delta North, beats incumbent Senator Ned Nwoko. Okowa polled 113,309 votes to defeat Ned Nwoko, who scored 2,612 votes, while Mariam Ali secured 40 votes.

The primaries were conducted using the direct primary system under Option A4, with voting held across all the wards in the eight local government areas that make up the senatorial district. The exercise witnessed massive participation by party members and was widely described as credible, peaceful and transparent.

Announcing the results, Secretary of the APC National Assembly Primary Committee, Barr. Nusa Amagbor, said Senator Dafinone polled an overwhelming 116,252 votes to defeat Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who secured 3,643 votes.

He said; “Party stakeholders in Delta Central, our proceedings here today have been peaceful, and we sincerely thank you all for your cooperation and orderly conduct throughout this exercise.

“As you are aware, the election was conducted through the direct primary method, which has consistently been adopted for all our elections in Delta State, including those for the House of Representatives and the Senate.

“At this stage, we are no longer collating results but making an official declaration, as the process has been duly concluded.

“By the powers conferred on me as the Secretary of the National Assembly Electoral Committee for Delta State, duly constituted by our National Chairman and the National Working Committee, I hereby affirm that the exercise has been successfully conducted.

“Based on the authenticated results before me; Senator Ede Dafinone scored a total of 116,252 votes, his opponent scored a total of 3,643 votes.

“Having satisfied all the requirements of our great party and having secured the highest number of valid votes cast in this primary, Senator Ede Dafinone is hereby declared the winner of the Delta Central Senatorial District primary election.”

Announcing the results from Delta North, the returning officer, Mr Eugene Odo, said having satisfied all the requirements of the party and having secured the highest number of valid votes cast in the primary, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa “is hereby declared the winner of the Delta North Senatorial District primary election.”

Meanwhile, in Delta South Senatorial District, incumbent Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas is leading in six out of the eight local government areas in the senatorial district.

The results were announced in the presence of INEC officials who monitored the exercise.

In his reaction after he was declared amidst winner jubilation, Senator Ede Dafinone commended the process and thanked the people of Delta Central for the confidence reposed in him again.

He said: “What is my comment and assessment of the election, and what is my overall take? First of all, let me say that the process of the primaries was conducted in a manner that was transparent, open, free, and fair. Delta Central is, of course, a highly political terrain, and I want to use this opportunity to thank all those who supported me throughout our great party in achieving this victory today.

“I will also take this opportunity to call on Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to join forces with other members of our party so that we can work together for victory in 2027 across all positions.”

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