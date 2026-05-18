Pastor Oritsejafor Slams Politicians Over Deepening Nigeria Socio-Economic Crisis, Says “There Is No Hope To Renew”

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LAGOS MAY 18TH (URHOBOTODAY)-In a recent interview on ARISE News TV on Sunday, May 17, 2026, former President of the Christian Association of Nigeria and founder of Word of Life Bible Church, Ayo Oritsejafor, delivered a blistering assessment of Nigeria’s worsening economic and social conditions, declaring that millions of citizens no longer have any meaningful hope left to renew.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE News with veteran broadcaster Reuben Abati, the outspoken cleric painted a grim picture of a country weighed down by poverty, insecurity, unemployment and rising frustration ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“There are two worlds in Nigeria,” Oritsejafor said, arguing that politicians appear disconnected from the realities facing ordinary citizens struggling daily to survive.

The former CAN president questioned the government’s repeated use of the phrase “Renewed Hope,” insisting that genuine hope must first exist before it can be restored. According to him, millions of Nigerians battling hunger, rising living costs and worsening insecurity can no longer relate to political slogans while basic survival has become their biggest concern.

“Hope is built on something, not on nothing,” he declared during the emotional interview.

Oritsejafor also criticised the country’s deteriorating healthcare system, describing public hospitals as largely ineffective and inaccessible for average citizens. He accused members of the political elite of neglecting local medical facilities while travelling abroad for treatment.

The respected televangelist further expressed concern over Nigeria’s education crisis, citing reports showing millions of children remain out of school despite repeated promises of reform and investment in the sector. On insecurity, the cleric lamented the increasing wave of kidnappings and violent attacks across several states, warning that many Nigerians now live in fear.

He recounted troubling scenes from parts of Delta State where residents reportedly use rain boots and makeshift canoes inside flooded homes during heavy rainfall due to poor infrastructure and drainage systems. According to Oritsejafor, the widening gap between political leaders and ordinary citizens continues to deepen public frustration across the country.

Despite his criticism of government, the pastor maintained that churches and religious organisations would continue supporting struggling Nigerians through spiritual guidance and humanitarian assistance.

BMD WRITES

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