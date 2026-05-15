Delta Police React To The Drowning Of Forest Security Officer, Suspect During Chase

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LAGOS MAY 15TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police command has reacted to the drowning of the personnel of Nigeria Forest and Security Service, Mr Eze Ifeanyi and a suspect identified as Adama Ausgustine in an abandoned open site yesterday, 14th May, 2026, along Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi-Uku road Mega Chis, Ogwashi-Uku, Delta State.

Statement made available to Urhobotoday by Delta State Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Bright Edafe disclosed that a joint patrol team of police operatives and personnel of Nigeria Forestry and Security Service, while on routine duty, saw two men later identified as Adama Augustine and one other, adding that on sighting the team, the two men took to their heels which necessitated a chase from the forest officers who were part of the patrol team.

“Upon noticing that they were closing in on them, Adama Augustine jumped into an uncompleted building. One of the Forest officers continued chasing him but sadly, in the process, both Agama Augustine and the Forest officer fell into an abandoned open site well inside an uncompleted building site and drowned. They were rescued and rushed to Ogwashi General Hospital but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. Their bodies are now at the hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

|This is a very painful and tragic accident. The Command expresses deep condolences to the family of Mr. Eze Ifeanyi, and his colleagues in the Nigeria Forestry and Security Service, the family of the late Adama Augustine. We mourn with all those affected by this calamity.

“We want to make it very clear: No shooting took place. Nobody was killed by the police. An investigation has already commenced. The Command reassures the good people of Ogwashi-Uku and Delta State of its commitment to the safety of all residents and urges everyone to remain calm and disregard rumours. We appeal for continued support and information from the public as we work to prevent such future occurrences,” the statement read.

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