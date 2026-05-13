Driver Who Allegedly Conspires With Others To Kidnap, Kill Bishop Chinedu In Asaba, Arrested In Anambra

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LAGOS MAY 13TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested suspected kidnappers allegedly responsible for the murder of a Pentecostal Bishop identified as Bishop Chinedu of End-Reconciliation Ministry in Asaba, Delta State, and the subsequent attempt to dispose of the victim’s Toyota Prado Jeep in Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The suspects were reportedly apprehended on Wednesday in Onitsha while attempting to sell the late Bishop’s vehicle, which was recovered during the operation.

According to preliminary reports released by SP Tochukwu Ikenga, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, the Bishop was allegedly kidnapped and killed by the criminal gang, who subsequently took possession of his vehicle with plans to dispose it off immediately after the incident.

The investigation also revealed that the suspect, who served as the Bishop’s driver and domestic staff, allegedly conspired with yet-to-be-identified criminal elements to murder the cleric before fleeing with the victim’s Prado Jeep to Anambra State for sale.

Security operatives were said to have tracked the suspects to Nkpor, where they were arrested alongside the recovered vehicle before the planned sale could be concluded.

The Anambra State Police Command is expected to issue an official statement with further details surrounding the arrest, investigation, and circumstances leading to the Bishop’s death.

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