Delta Police Burst Drug Syndicate In Warri Environs, Arrest Three Females, Recover Varieties Of Hard Drugs

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LAGOS MAY 11TH (URHOBOTODAY)-The Delta State Police Command has recorded another breakthrough in its sustained crackdown on illicit drug trafficking and substance abuse across the state.

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the activities of suspected drug peddlers operating within Ogbomoro and Ugolo communities in Warri metropolis, operatives of Area Command, Effurun, carried out a covert operation on 7 May 2026 at about 2120hrs, which led to the arrest of a suspected drug baron, one Favor Isaac, aged 25 years, alongside two female accomplices identified as Favour Felix, aged 24 years, and Samson Precious, aged 19 years.

During the operation, a search warrant was executed at the suspects’ hideout located along River Road, Ogbomoro community, where operatives recovered twenty-one (21) bottles of CSC Codeine, two (2) canisters containing Nitrous Oxide popularly known as “laughing gas”, two (2) packs of suspected psychoactive chewing gum branded as “Highness Gum”, and a total of six hundred and forty (640) grams of substances suspected to be Canadian Loud concealed in different bags and containers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that one Rukewe Tega Isaac, who is currently at large, is allegedly the major supplier behind the drug network. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspect and other members of the syndicate.

The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Yemi Oyeniyi, psc, acipm, mnips, reiterated the Command’s resolve to sustain aggressive operations against drug trafficking and other crimes across the state. The CP noted that the abuse and circulation of illicit drugs remain a major driver of violent crimes and social vices among youths, and urged members of the public to continue to support the police with timely and useful information.

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