Jubilation As Ex-Delta Guber Aspirant’s Wife, Ogor Tony-Obuh, Secures NDC House Of Assembly Ticket In Landslide Victory

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LAGOS MAY 31ST (URHOBOTODAY)-There was widespread jubilation across the Agbor metropolis on Friday, May 29, 2026, as Mrs. Ogor Tony-Obuh emerged victorious in the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) primary election held at the party’s secretariat.

Mrs. Tony-Obuh, the wife of the late prominent Delta State gubernatorial aspirant, Sir Tony Obuh, secured a resounding mandate to represent her constituency in the forthcoming general elections.

The primary election, described by observers as a transparent and highly competitive exercise, saw Mrs. Tony-Obuh defeated her closest rivals by a wide margin.

She secured a landslide victory by polling 287 votes, Mr. Oriehi Destiny 101, Mr. Eugene Orewa 40, and Mr. Kennedy Oyeason 32

Expressing her profound gratitude to the party faithful immediately after her declaration, Mrs. Tony-Obuh noted that she is fully prepared to strengthen, and grow the party ahead of the general elections.

She emphasized that her top priority is to provide a strong, formidable, and compassionate voice for her constituency when she takes her seat in the legislature.

“The massive support from our party members today is a testament to our shared vision for progress,” Tony-Obuh remarked.

“I am deeply confident that this incredible momentum will be replicated when we head to the polls for the main election, and I am officially elected to the Delta State House of Assembly in 2027.”

?Reacting to the development, a prominent party stakeholder, Mr. Paul Etumudor, praised the outcome of the primary.

“I am deeply confident that this incredible momentum will be replicated when we head to the

He stated that Mrs. Tony-Obuh represents the absolute best foot forward for the NDC, citing her proven administrative capacity, deep roots in the community, and legacy of compassionate leadership.

While residents of Agbor and party stakeholders await the formal publication of the results by the national working committee, independent observers on the ground noted that the entire process was peaceful, orderly, and entirely free of the rancor that often characterizes local primaries.

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