Omo-Agege, Ochei  Win NDC Delta Central, North Senatorial Tickets

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LAGOS MAY 30TH (NEWSRANGERS)-The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has approved electoral waivers for former Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, effectively paving the way for their senatorial ambitions ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Under the decision, Omo-Agege will contest the Delta Central Senatorial seat while Ochei is cleared for Delta North, marking a strategic consolidation move by the party in Delta State following their recent defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In its announcement, the NDC said the waivers were granted in recognition of both men’s political experience, organisational strength, and long-standing involvement in governance and legislative affairs.

The party described their entry as a major boost to its structure, noting that it expects them to strengthen its electoral competitiveness and deepen grassroots mobilisation across the state.

It further stated that the decision reflects its commitment to inclusion and internal democracy, while also positioning the NDC as a broad-based platform open to experienced political actors seeking elective office.

Party leaders expressed confidence that both aspirants would deliver “credible and effective representation” if elected, adding that their candidacies align with the party’s broader goal of reshaping governance outcomes in Delta State.

The statement was signed by Osa Director Esq., National Publicity Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The Guardian-Nigeria

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