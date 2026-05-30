Succor As Christ Embassy Provides Mother Of Slain Mene Ogidi With New House, Financial Aid, Relief Materials

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LAGOS MAY 30TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Christ Embassy has provided a new home, financial assistance and relief materials to the mother of late Mene Ogidi, the Delta State resident whose death following a police shooting attracted public attention and calls for justice.

The intervention was facilitated by Pastor Daysman Oyakhilome as part of the church’s humanitarian outreach efforts aimed at supporting the bereaved family.

Videos circulating online showed Pastor Oyakhilome speaking with the deceased’s mother during a telephone conversation, where he reportedly reassured her of continued support and expressed concern for her wellbeing following the loss of her son.

Another video captured the moment the woman was presented with a new home. Visibly emotional, she expressed gratitude to Christ Embassy and thanked the church for its support during what she described as a difficult period in her life.

According to information accompanying the outreach, the assistance package included housing support, financial aid and relief materials intended to ease the family’s immediate challenges.

The gesture has attracted reactions on social media, with many Nigerians commending the church for extending practical support to the bereaved woman.

Some commentators described the intervention as a demonstration of compassion and humanitarian responsibility, while others noted the role faith-based organisations can play in supporting vulnerable individuals and families facing hardship.

The support comes amid continued public discussions surrounding the circumstances that led to Mene Ogidi’s death.

Observers said the intervention reflects efforts to provide emotional and material support to families affected by tragedy, while helping to restore hope and stability during difficult times.

The development has further generated conversations about the importance of community support systems and the role of charitable initiatives in addressing the needs of vulnerable citizens.

Vanguard

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