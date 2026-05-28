Oborevwori Congratulates Delta APC Chairman, Solomon Arenyeka At 69

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LAGOS MAY 28TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has extended warm felicitations to the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, as he marks his 69th birth anniversary.

Governor Oborevwori in a congratulatory message released on Thursday in Asaba by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, described Arenyeka as a seasoned politician and respected leader whose contributions to party politics and the development of Delta State remain remarkable.

He noted that the APC chairman has over the years distinguished himself through purposeful leadership, political maturity, and dedication to the advancement of democratic ideals in the state and the country at large.

Oborevwori said Chief Arenyeka’s wealth of experience and commitment to political inclusiveness have continued to earn him admiration across party lines, adding that his role in strengthening the APC in Delta State is worthy of commendation.

The Governor further praised the Itsekiri-born leader for his consistent advocacy for peace, unity, and progress, describing him as a dependable statesman who has continued to make meaningful contributions to public service and political development.

He said: “On behalf of my family, the government, and the people of Delta State, I warmly congratulate Chief Solomon Arenyeka on the joyous occasion of his 69th birth anniversary.

“He is a distinguished political figure whose life has been defined by service, integrity, and commitment to the growth of democracy and the unity of our dear state and nation”.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for God’s continued blessings upon the APC chairman, wishing him sound health, wisdom, and many more years of impactful service to Delta State and Nigeria.

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