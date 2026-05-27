Why I Dump APC-Omo-Agege? (SEE LETTER OF RESIGNATION)

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LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, former Deputy Senate President, has giving reasons why he resigned his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a one page letter to the Chairman of Orogun Ward 2, Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State signed by Omo-Agege sighted by Urhobotoday, the former DSP said after reviewing recent developments within the APC in Delta State and consulting with his associates and supporters, it is clear that his political objectives and those of his constituents were better served outside the party.

“I will not remain a sitting duck in a party where I cannot advance the interests of Delta Central, Delta State and Nigeria,” he said.

“I thank the APC for the opportunity to serve as Deputy President of the 9th Senate. I wish the party well and have requested that my name be removed from all membership records, registers, and communication lists,” he said.

Senator Omo-Agege affirmed that his focus remains on delivering development and effective representation for Delta Central, Delta State, and Nigeria.

He added that he would seek to pursue the goals outside the APC.

Omo-Agege contested the primary election of the APC in Delta Central but lost to incumbent Senator Ede Dafinone.

RESIGNATION LETTER

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