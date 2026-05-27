Oborevwori Celebrates Children’s Day, Calls For Protection, Education Of Delta Children

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LAGOS MAY 27TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has felicitated children across Delta State on the occasion of this year’s Children’s Day celebration, calling on parents, guardians and caregivers to prioritise the protection, proper guidance and education of every child in the state.

Governor Oborevwori made the call in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, as he joined children in commemorating the annual event dedicated to celebrating the importance and welfare of children in society.

The Governor stressed that children remain the future of society and must be provided with an enabling environment to grow, learn and realise their full potentials.

He urged parents and guardians to remain committed to nurturing children with sound moral values, quality education and adequate protection from all forms of abuse, exploitation and neglect.

According to him, every child deserves access to quality education, healthcare and opportunities that would prepare them for responsible adulthood and leadership.

Governor Oborevwori said his administration remained committed to policies and programmes aimed at improving the wellbeing of children across the state.

He noted that Delta State had domesticated the Child Rights Protection Act to strengthen legal safeguards for children and ensure the protection of their rights and welfare.

The Governor also highlighted the state government’s commitment to free education at the Basic and Secondary School levels, describing education as a critical tool for empowering children and securing a brighter future for the state.

He further stated that his administration had continued to provide free medical treatment for children under the age of five, alongside affordable contributory healthcare programmes designed to ensure wider access to quality healthcare services for families across Delta State.

Governor Oborevwori reaffirmed his administration’s determination to continue investing in initiatives that would promote child development, education and healthcare, in line with his administration’s MORE Agenda.

He urged children in the state to remain focused on their education, be law-abiding and strive towards becoming responsible citizens who would contribute positively to the growth and development of Delta State and Nigeria.

He said: “Children are precious gifts and the future leaders of our society. We must all work together to ensure they are protected, educated and guided properly to become responsible and productive citizens”.

He wished all children in Delta State a happy and memorable Children’s Day celebration.For media advert, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publictions and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 r email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

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