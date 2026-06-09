Three Die Following Derailment Of Warri-Itakpe Train

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LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Three passengers have died following the derailment of a train on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service on Monday.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation confirmed the incident, saying emergency response teams and relevant authorities have been deployed to the scene to provide assistance to affected passengers and assess the situation.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the NRC, Kayode Opeifa, said the corporation was closely monitoring developments, Channels reports.

“The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) confirms that an incident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) occurred today.

“Emergency response teams and relevant authorities are currently at the scene attending to the situation and providing necessary assistance,” the statement read.

Opeifa added that the corporation would provide further details as investigations and rescue efforts continue.

“The corporation is closely monitoring developments and a detailed statement will be issued as soon as more information becomes available,” he stated.

The cause of the derailment had yet to be officially disclosed as of the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the Presidency, in a statement on its X handle confirmed the death of three passengers.

It wrote, “The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has confirmed a serious train accident involving the Warri–Itakpe Train Service (WITS) corridor at Agbor, Delta State. Rescue and emergency response operations were immediately activated. All passengers on board have now been accounted for.

“Sadly, three fatalities have been confirmed at this time. Relevant authorities continue to assess the full circumstances surrounding the incident, while support is being provided to affected passengers. The thoughts and prayers of all Nigerians are with the victims and their loved ones.

“Members of the public are advised to rely only on verified information and official updates from the Nigerian Railway Corporation as investigations and response efforts continue.”

The incident occurred barely a month after the Nigerian Railway Corporation temporarily suspended operations on the Warri–Itakpe Train Service, citing operational exigencies and technical recommendations from its engineers.

The corporation had said the suspension was necessary to enable critical operational assessments aimed at ensuring continued safety, reliability, and improved service delivery along the corridor.

Punch

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