Oborevwori Mourns Victims Of Warri-Itakpe Train Mishap, Directs Immediate Govt Response

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LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-Delta State Governor, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori, has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic train accident in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, which claimed four lives and left several others injured.

Oborevwori in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the incident.

The Governor described the accident as heartbreaking and unfortunate, noting that the loss of lives was a painful tragedy for the affected families and the state at large.

He assured residents that the state government had swiftly mobilized relevant authorities to the scene of the accident to provide assistance to victims and ensure an effective emergency response.

According to the statement, Governor Oborevwori immediately directed the Commissioner for Special Duties, along with the Chairmen of Ika South and Ika North-East Local Government Areas, to move to the scene and coordinate rescue efforts.

The Governor also commended security agencies for their prompt intervention, disclosing that the Commissioner of Police was also at the scene and had deployed adequate security personnel to safeguard passengers’ luggage and other valuables in the train.

The statement further revealed that those who sustained injuries were promptly evacuated to nearby hospitals for medical attention, other survivors without injuries were moved to town, while the remains of deceased victims were deposited in the mortuary.

To facilitate the evacuation process, buses were immediately dispatched to convey survivors and injured passengers from the scene.

Providing an update on the condition of the victims, Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council, Hon. Monday Odigwe, disclosed that 35 injured passengers were receiving medical attention across three hospitals.

According to him, 13 victims are being treated at Central Hospital, Agbor, 12 at General Hospital, Owa-Oyibu, and 10 at General Hospital, Owa-Alero.

Odigwe also stated that officials had received assurances that efforts would be made to lift up the train on Tuesday.

Governor Oborevwori prayed for the peaceful repose of the souls of those who lost their lives and also the fortitude for the families to bear the irreparable loss.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare and safety of residents and assured that the government would continue to monitor the situation and provide necessary support for those in the hospital.

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