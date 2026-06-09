Married Woman Who Stage Her Own Abduction Found In Delta  Hotel With Lover

Share This





















LAGOS JUNE 9TH (URHOBOTODAY)-A married woman identified as Oluchi has been found in a hotel in Delta State after allegedly staging her own abduction and demanding a N50 million ransom from her family.

It was gathered that the woman’s children, including her daughter based in Canada, had appealed to the public for financial assistance to secure her release after the supposed kidnappers reportedly reduced the ransom demand to N20 million.

The family had initially reported to the police that Oluchi was abducted in the Ikpoba Hill area of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

However, police investigations reportedly led a crack team to Delta State, where the woman was discovered in a hotel with her alleged lover.

A source familiar with the incident, who requested anonymity due to the sensitive nature of the case, said police traced the man’s phone number to a hotel in Ubiaroko, Delta.

“They met the man and the woman inside the hotel. The husband was contacted and invited to the station. It was there that the police informed him of what had happened. The woman pleaded with her husband not to disclose the true circumstances to their children,” the source told PUNCH.

In a video obtained by newsmen, Oluchi’s daughter, Anita, expressed shock and disappointment over her mother’s alleged involvement in the incident.

“My mum has been released. She is involved in this kidnapping case. I only did what I did to save my mother. The family is in shock. This is not right. It has shattered my family,” she said.

She added that her father has health challenges and described the situation as deeply unfortunate.

“My reputation has been ruined. I never knew what was really happening. I only wanted my mother back home. The law will take its course. I am sorry this is happening. I only did what any daughter would do,” Anita stated.

According to her, no ransom was paid, and all funds raised remained intact.

“We involved the police from the beginning. We now know it was not a real kidnapping. We were told my mother was involved and that she was in a relationship with the man. They had planned to collect the N20 million already raised,” she added.

The Harmony Ladies Club, a social group Anita belongs to, also distanced itself from the incident in a statement circulated on its WhatsApp platform.

The group said it was shocked and embarrassed by the development, noting that members had provided emotional, logistical, and financial support after learning of the alleged abduction.

“It is with a profound sense of betrayal that we have now discovered, through investigations, that the entire kidnapping incident was allegedly staged by Mrs. Oluchi herself,” the statement read.

The spokesperson for the Delta State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, confirmed the incident and disclosed that four persons had been arrested in connection with the case.

“I can confirm the incident and also let you know that four people have been arrested in connection with it,” she said.

Tribune

For media advert placement, events coverage, media consultancy, placement of publications and further inquiries please WhatsApp 2348023773039 or email: labakevwe@yahoo.com

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn